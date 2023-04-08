David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Stanford Cardinal had a disappointing showing the NCAA Tournament this season with a second round loss to Ole Miss after consistently being one of the top ranked teams all season. There was always going to be some change regardless of what happened. While the the senior quartet of Haley Jones, Fran Belibi, Hannah Jump and Ashten Prechtel could have all used their COVID year of extra eligibility, that probably wasn’t going to happen. Sure enough Jones and Prechtel have declared for the WNBA draft while Belibi is headed to Harvard medical school. But there were a couple of surprising decisions on Friday. The first was former five-star recruit Lauren Betts deciding to enter the transfer portal. The second was incoming senior wing Agnes Emma-Nnopu also entering the transfer portal as per Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Stanford guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu joins Lauren Betts in the transfer portal. She started 11 games this season, averaging 13 minutes. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) April 8, 2023

While not as widely known as Lauren Betts, Agnes Emma-Nnopu has been a solid contributor for Stanford off the bench the past couple of seasons. She arrived at Stanford for the 2020-21 season. She came off the bench for her freshman and sophomore years but this season as a junior she did manage 11 starts. In 33 games this year, Emma-Nnopu averaged 3.2 points per game and 2.1 rebounds with shooting splits of 37.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It’s a surprising decision in that Stanford hasn’t seen many players leave like this, especially regular contributors. Agnes Emma-Nnopu will likely find another home in the transfer portal before next season.