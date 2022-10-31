Stanford suspends Tree mascot while hilariously proving its point

Going to college at Stanford must be hard. The academics are rigorous, the calendar is on the quarters system, and even the on-field product of Stanford football can be taxing, as the team hasn’t won more than four games since all the way back in 2018, when the legend of Christian McCaffrey was still fresh in fans minds.

This high-stress environment is what led to the christening of the now-infamous Stanford band, a motley crew of contributors who forgo matching uniforms for a more laid-back approach to organized musical performance alongside the team’s mascot, who is a tree.

Pretty clear-cut, right? Theoretically, yes, but here’s some trouble in the Bay Area based around the University’s attempt to “suppress ‘social opportunities’ on campus.” Angry with the status quo, the Tree enlisted his friend, the Arizona State Sun Devil, to unravel a banner that read “Stanford Hates Fun” at the team’s most recent game; a decision that led to the Tree being indefinitely suspended from mascot-ing.

Fortunately, the Tree took to Twitter to address the situation.

“Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading ‘Stanford Hates Fun,'” the Tree tweeted. “Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y’all soon.”

Oh no, not the Tree! Well, fear not, Stanford football fans, as the team might have a replacement in place, according to a follow-up tweet.

“Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here. Some of y’all have been asking, so I’ll clarify that Stanford Band leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don’t worry, I’ll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter – 43.”

Welp, there you go, all’s maybe right with the greater Tree-universe, even if the whole situation may require a Stanford education to fully understand.