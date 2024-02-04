Stanford faces Arizona. Our college basketball odds series includes our Stanford Arizona prediction, odds, and pick.

The Stanford Cardinal enter this Sunday's game against the Arizona Wildcats without no real chance of getting an NCAA Tournament bid other than winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Coach Jerod Haase is almost certain to be fired at season's end. The Cardinal are trying to play spoiler here and ruin Arizona's pursuit of a Pac-12 title. Stanford has already hampered Arizona's bid for a conference championship. Stanford beat Arizona 100-82 several weeks ago. The game was the second-worst performance of Arizona's season. The worst performance was the Wildcats' loss to Oregon State. We will see if Arizona can focus on the task at hand, or if the Wildcats drift through another game with uneven effort.

Here are the Stanford-Arizona College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Arizona Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +17.5 (-110)

Arizona Wildcats: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stanford vs Arizona

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinal hammered Arizona by 18 points in the first game between these teams. Arizona will be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, which means the Cats have a certain amount of talent. One could say that Arizona did not show up and was not mentally focused for that game, and that's true, but when a team beats another by 18 points, a lack of focus is only part of the story. Stanford has actual talent. This makes the Cardinal an underachieving team, but it also makes them very dangerous in a one-game betting situation. Stanford is getting a ton of points. If Arizona does cover the 17.5-point spread, that will mean the Wildcats will engineer a reversal of at least 36 points relative to the first game between the two teams. Is a 36-point differential between one game and another possible? Yes. Likely? No. Stanford is too talented to get blown away by 20 to 25 points. This team is good enough to stay within 10 to 15 points and play a moderately competitive game.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

Stanford was brilliant versus Arizona in the first meeting between these teams, but it will be a very heavy lift for the Cardinal the second time around. This time the game is in Tucson, not Palo Alto. Arizona is a beast at home. The Wildcats will naturally want revenge for the 100-82 loss they absorbed at the hands of the Cardina several weeks ago. Arizona has also seen Oregon lose, opening the door for the Wildcats to take over first place outright in the Pac-12 and take a big step toward winning the conference championship they were predicted to win all along. The incentives are great for Arizona in this game. There is no reason for the Cats to be mentally flat, which is what they were when they no-showed against Stanford in the first meeting between these teams this season. The rematch will be completely different, and that will enable the U of A to blow the doors off this game.

Final Stanford-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona is a very strong team at home and has delivered a lot of blowouts in Tucson this season. However, 17.5 is a lot of points to give, and Stanford — though an underachieving team — has some upside, as Arizona learned a month ago when the Cardinal blew them out in the Bay Area. Take Stanford.

Final Stanford-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Stanford +17.5