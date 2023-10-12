We continue with our college football odds series with our Stanford-Colorado prediction and pick.

Two teams desperately needing a confidence-boosting win square off in Boulder, Colorado, on Friday night. Head coach Deion Sanders returns to Boulder after a brief one-game road trip to Arizona State. Looking for win number five on the year, they will face Stanford amid a rough losing streak against Pac-12 opponents.

Colorado has cooled off after racing out to a 3-0 start and number 19 ranking nationally. They have gone 1-2 in their last three games, which included tough losses to the two teams sitting atop the Pac-12 standings, Oregon and USC. Although they won last week against Arizona State, they had to squeak it out as they blew a seven-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. After that much-needed win to get back on track, Colorado is looking for more this week.

Stanford fans had high hopes that maybe this season might be different after a double-digit week one win on the road in Hawaii. However, those hopes have since been leveled as the team has lost four straight and is one of two teams in the Pac-12 that remains winless in conference play. The Cardinal have not won a Pac-12 game since October 22, 2022, and will give their all in Boulder to change that.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Colorado Odds

Stanford: +11.5 (-115)

Colorado: -11.5 (-105)

Over: 60.5 (-108)

Under: 60.5 (-112)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado Week 7

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread

Similarly to every team that is looking to take advantage of Colorado, Stanford will aim to expose Coach Prime's offensive line. It is no secret that Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been rocked by opposing defensive fronts. Sanders has been sacked 30 times in six games. This leads the nation by far and has led to three-and-outs and poor field position for Colorado in every game. Star linebacker David Bailey will be an X-factor in getting to him. Bailey is tied for seventh in the Pac-12 in total sacks this season. The four sacks he has accrued have totaled 21 yards lost for opposing teams. If Colorado's line cannot tighten up against this stout pass rush, Sanders will be in for another long day.

Although the Stanford offense has been far from exceptional, they will have a chance to score against a drained Colorado defense. The Buffaloes have given up the second most points per game in the Pac-12 and the most total points allowed. Additionally, they have given up the most yards per game in the Pac-12 with 465.5. What is most significant about that number is that it ranks as the fourth-highest yards per game allowed by a defense in the nation. Stanford does not need any one-of-a-kind playmakers to score against Colorado, as with a defense like this, they should be able to move the ball downfield pretty easily.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

At one point in the season, a Heisman contender, Shedeur Sanders, has not let up. This high-octane offense is led by one of the most exciting players in the country with his electric escapability and deep throw ability. Even though the team has wavered with increased competition, Sanders has been the lone constant bright spot. He has 2,020 yards passing, which leads the nation. But what is most impressive about him is his consistency. Sanders has totaled an impressive 16 to 2 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio and has a completion percentage of 72.7%. With Sanders as a starter, the Buffaloes instantly have an edge over many defenses, especially against one as rough as Stanford's has been looking.

The Stanford Cardinal defense has had unequivocally one of the worst passing defenses in the country. This squad has been allowing 305.8 passing yards per game to opponents. This ranks as the fourth-highest per-game average in the nation for passing yards. They have seen Caleb Williams and Bo Nix throw a combined 46-53 for 571 yards and seven touchdowns against them. Suffice it to say, Shedeur Sanders is jumping for joy getting ready for this type of matchup.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, all signs seem to point to a potential Travis Hunter return in this game. On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Deion Sander said Hunter has a “tremendous chance” to play on Friday. The importance of Hunter on the field for Colorado is paramount. In three games, the two-way star has racked up nine tackles, one interception on defense, and 16 catches for 213 yards on offense. This two-way superstar is a unique talent and a game-changer when he is on the field.

Final Stanford-Colorado Prediction & Pick

With a steep line set at -11.5 in favor of Colorado, oddsmakers expect a blowout on Friday night. However, the Buffaloes have won only one game this season by double digits, and Stanford is looking to play spoiler in Coach Prime's first-ever matchup against them. Unfortunately, playing spoiler won't matter as I am rolling with Colorado against the spread. The potential return of Travis Hunter will energize this team to a significant confidence-boosting cover. Combining this with the play of Shedeur Sanders against a weak Stanford defense is the main reason I am laying with the Buffs.

Final Stanford-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -11.5 (-105)