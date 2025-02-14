ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Duke hosts Stanford for a fun ACC battle on Saturday night! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stanford-Duke prediction and pick.

Stanford is playing very well in their first action in the ACC. They are 16-9 overall and 8-6 in conference play. The Cardinal are coming off a tough loss on the road at Georgia Tech after taking down NC State by one at home. Stanford has impressive wins over Santa Clara, Cal, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Florida State. It can be done, but it is highly unlikely for the Cardinal to win the ACC Tournament. Therefore, they will not be playing in the NCAA Tournament unless they upset Duke on Saturday night and go on a big run.

Duke is the No. 3 team in the country after falling one spot after the loss to Clemson. Duke's only losses before that came in November against Kentucky and Kansas. Duke's win over Auburn proves that they can beat anyone and deserve the remain in the top three. Duke responded after the loss with a big 21-point win over Cal. They should take care of business again this weekend.

Here are the Stanford-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Duke Odds

Stanford: +20.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1600

Duke: -20.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Duke

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a large spread, and the Cardinal have a chance to cover it with a big night. They contain three primary scorers who all average at least 14 points per game. Maxime Raynaud leads the team at 19.9 points per game which is 14th in the country. The 7-foot-1 senior also is third in the nation in rebounds at 11.5 per game and adds 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals. He has 21 double-doubles on the season as one of the nation's top players. Raynaud's season high is 33 points which was against UC Davis. He also grabbed 14 boards that game. His season high in rebounding is 17 against Utah Valley. He seriously struggled against Georgia Tech and must respond with another monster performance against Cooper Flagg and company.

Jaylen Blakes is next on the team at 14.5 per game and Oziyah Sellers is 3rd at 14.0 points. These two play a huge role on the team both offensively and defensively. Sellers shoots 50% from beyond the arc on the road while Blakes averages 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game. They also both shoot above 90% from the free-throw line.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke got back on track after the Clemson loss. They won by 21 points and should do the same against Stanford. Defending Raynaud will be a tough task but he doesn't score at a high rate at all at just 47.6%. If the Blue Devils can force him to miss on consecutive possessions then they will extend their lead. Duke is clearly one of the best teams in the country but they are only 14-10 against the spread and haven't covered in their last two games. If you are planning on taking their spread in this game, then you are counting on Stanford not playing well on the road in a hostile environment. Stanford has never played at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Stanford is also just 3-5 on the road while Duke of course is 14-0 at home.

Cooper Flagg averages 19.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He adds 4.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals. He will no doubt be the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and only has a few more games to display his elite talent at Duke. He scored 27 points in the win over Cal and has back-to-back games with three steals.

Freshman Center Khaman Maluach will be the one defending the French native. The South Sudan native is 7-foot-2 and that will be a fun matchup to watch. Maluach averages 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and shoots 70.8% from the floor. Against Cal, he earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.

Final Stanford-Duke Prediction & Pick

Stanford is going to struggle playing in a hostile environment. They are not used to playing games like this and coming off a loss to Georgia Tech shows that they won't compete against Duke. Take the Blue Devils.

Final Stanford-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -20.5 (-105)