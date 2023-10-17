Star Trek: Strange New Worlds executive producer Alex Kurtzman announced at the New York Comic-Con that “season 3 was just about [to] start before the strike. So we’re now back on our feet and everything’s kind of getting resettled,” Screenrant reported.

“Schedules are shifting around,” he added, “but it’s definitely in the works, and we cannot wait.”

Writers return to Strange New Worlds, Actors still on the picket line

Now that WGA has ratified a deal with the AMPTP, the writers will be back to get resettled.” However, since the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, season 3 production will most likely start sometime in 2024.

The actors' union has been on strike for almost 100 days now. The negotiations broke down on Oct. 11, Wednesday, when the AMPTP wouldn't budge on SAG-AFTRA's stipulation of a 2% increase in their share of streaming revenue.

About that cliffhanger…

The Paramount Plus show’s season 2 ended with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in a familiar Star Trek trope: the no-win scenario. USS Enterprise crew members were kidnapped by the Gorn and Starfleet has ordered Pike not to engage with the enemy. To make matters worse, Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) may not survive since she has been infected with Gorn parasitic eggs.

Due to the strikes, fans may have to wait longer to see what awaits the crew. Since the writers have returned, they can now write the scripts for the upcoming season. However, with the AMPTP still refusing to negotiate with the actors’ union, the earliest date for the show to premiere would most likely be 2025.