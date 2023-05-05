Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

It’s May 4, Star Wars Day, and in celebration of Star Wars, we have here a list of the best Star Wars video game deals you shouldn’t miss before the end of this week.

As a franchise, Star Wars is as successful as can be. Its popularity with mainstream audiences allowed it to transcend the world of film and into other media. And what other form of media can rival films but video games? Star Wars does have a lot of video game properties under its belt, including the recently-released Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For Star Wars Day, various publishers have come together to offer the best video game deals on the market. Here are the deals that you, a Star Wars fan, can definitely not miss.

Best Star Wars Day Video Game Deals For PC

Humble Bundle Deals – Humble Bundle is selling keys for Star Wars video games at massive discounts. Here are the best deals coming from Humble Bundle:

Fanatical Deals – Fanatical is also selling keys for Star Wars video games at massive discounts.

Steam Deals – Steam, the most famous storefront, is also having its own Star Wars Franchise Sale.

GOG.com – Hate DRM? Well, GOG.com got you covered even during Star Wars Day.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Console Deals for Star Wars Day

PlayStation – Get these Star Wars games on PS4/PS5 for a big discount.

Xbox – Don’t wait around for these games to hit Game Pass. Get them now while they’re on the down low. (Note: Either a Game Pass Subscription or an EA Play Subscription are needed to avail of the discounts)

Nintendo Switch – Bring your games on the go with the Nintendo Switch, wherever your journeys bring you this May 4th.

And that’s it for our article on the best Star Wars Day Video Game Deals you can’t miss. Do take note that these deals are expiring on different dates, so please check the labels before purchasing. If you want to check out other gift options this Star Wars Day, check out our Ultimate Star Wars Day Gift Guide. For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.