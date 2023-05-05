It’s May 4, Star Wars Day, and in celebration of Star Wars, we have here a list of the best Star Wars video game deals you shouldn’t miss before the end of this week.
As a franchise, Star Wars is as successful as can be. Its popularity with mainstream audiences allowed it to transcend the world of film and into other media. And what other form of media can rival films but video games? Star Wars does have a lot of video game properties under its belt, including the recently-released Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For Star Wars Day, various publishers have come together to offer the best video game deals on the market. Here are the deals that you, a Star Wars fan, can definitely not miss.
Best Star Wars Day Video Game Deals For PC
Humble Bundle Deals – Humble Bundle is selling keys for Star Wars video games at massive discounts. Here are the best deals coming from Humble Bundle:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – 60% Off
- LEGO Star Wars III – The Clone Wars – 75% Off
- Star Wars Collection – 45% Off
Fanatical Deals – Fanatical is also selling keys for Star Wars video games at massive discounts.
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition – 79% Off
- Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic – 79% Off
- Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic II – 79% Off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Deluxe Edition – 83% Off
Steam Deals – Steam, the most famous storefront, is also having its own Star Wars Franchise Sale.
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 85% Off
- Star Wars Battlefront II – 75% Off
- Star Wars Complete Collection – 72% Off
GOG.com – Hate DRM? Well, GOG.com got you covered even during Star Wars Day.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 75% Off
- LEGO Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic) – 65% Off
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition – 65% Off
Console Deals for Star Wars Day
PlayStation – Get these Star Wars games on PS4/PS5 for a big discount.
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 85% Off
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – 60% Off
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 65% Off
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – 75% Off
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – 50% Off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage – 60% Off
Xbox – Don’t wait around for these games to hit Game Pass. Get them now while they’re on the down low. (Note: Either a Game Pass Subscription or an EA Play Subscription are needed to avail of the discounts)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – 20% Off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – 10% Off
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 10% Off
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – 75% Off
Nintendo Switch – Bring your games on the go with the Nintendo Switch, wherever your journeys bring you this May 4th.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 60% Off
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – 35% Off
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 35% Off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 50% Off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast – 50% Off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 35% Off
- Star Wars Episode I Racer – 50% Off
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – 50% Off
And that's it for our article on the best Star Wars Day Video Game Deals you can't miss. Do take note that these deals are expiring on different dates, so please check the labels before purchasing.