Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost out in a few days and we’re here to prepare you with this guide for dummies and beginner tips to prime you up for the game! As the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes you on a wild ride across the galaxy, we’ll let you in on how Cal Kestis will be taking on threats both old and new. Check out the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide for dummies and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beginner tips below.

Exploration and Combat Guide

Throughout the game, you’ll definitely need to understand the basics of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor if you’re a new player into this franchise. Of course, we laid out the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide of basics for dummies as well as beginner tips for you to understand and enjoy the game even better.

Change the difficulty of the game if you want to (or maybe need to?)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an open-world action-adventure game and can be very tricky and challenging to maneuver around. They can be extra in terms of difficulty since sometimes you will be managing to go up against numerous opponents. With this simple trick, you can make it all easier by changing the difficulty in the Options and Gameplay Tab as long as you’re not in any combat of sorts.

Meditation Circles act as your bonfires and fast travel points

In the game, you can find numerous Meditation Circles and Meditation Points that are placed throughout the planets and regions. These are areas where you can rest up, change your Lightsaber stances, allocate skill points, equip perks, undergo training to test your skills in combat situations, and the all-important fast travel system. You have to take into consideration that you will need to take note of where you’ve found them so you can return to these spots when needed. Once you also gain access to Mantis, you will have a fast travel method between planets by interacting with the Holotable or Galactic Map. You can return to Coruscant, the game’s first area, towards the later part of the campaign.

Rest up and heal up whenever you can

While Meditation Circles are great for taking a break in the game, you can also use this to rest up and heal as mentioned earlier. It restores your HP, Force, and Stimpack charges. While this may be a great deal, it will also cause enemies to respawn on several occasions. If you need to heal up as you’re out and about exploring or fighting in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s open world, you’ll need to use your Stimpack charges. You basically start out with two but you’ll eventually find additional items.

Disabling the Fall Damage

Given that you’ll be doing a lot of running, jumping, and grappling a lot, you’re likely to fall down if you are not so adept with the game’s mechanics which would likely spell your inevitable doom. If you fall from a greater height (which probably would be very frequent), the screen will then fade to black and you’ll reappear at the cliffside you jumped off of and you’ll notice that Cal has lost a bit of HP. You can, of course, disable this in the game by going to the Options, Gameplay, and Exploration Tab. The screen will still fade to black and you’ll respawn if you drop down and die but this will prevent HP loss.

Respawn and retrieve your XP

If Cal completely loses all his HP and dies, you will respawn and reappear at the closest Meditation Circle that you have spent time with. You will lose all the XP that you have gained prior to your last save point or the last skill point that you earned. You can of course get all of XP back by returning to the area where you died. You will find a glowing spot or a glowing enemy that you will either move into or defeat to recover your lost XP.

Activate shortcuts when you see them

There are a lot of areas to discover in the open world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and you’ll need to find ways to activate shortcuts to help you with your journey. These will look like zipline points, ropes that you can cut, doors that can be unlocked from the other side, and even elevators. You will be required to backtrack and revisit areas a lot faster once you have unlocked these shortcuts along the path.

Abilities and mounts

You will be able to go around in the game which means it’s necessary to keep an eye on your surroundings as there are areas with obstacles or hazards that might not let you go through at first. When you acquire certain abilities that are necessary to go over these obstacles like Grappling Hook, Air Dashes, Electro Dates, or even a charm that will let you pass through green barriers. Besides these items or skills, you will also be able to tame various mounts in the game. You can use these creatures to help you reach your objectives and even towards some secret areas.

Lightsaber stances and Force Powers

In the game, there are five Lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can unlock these as part of the story campaign but can only equip two at a time. You are to choose the ideal stance depending on the battle or area that you will be at. The Double-Bladed stance is great against a lot of opponents while the Dual-Wielding stance has faster strikes. There’s also the Crossguard stance for slow but powerful attacks. Make sure you choose which stance would work best for your current situation, of course, you can choose and change stances at Meditation Circles.

As for Force Powers, you’ll get to get many of these as you progress throughout the game. There are force powers that take the form of Force Pushing, confusing enemies, and even slowing down time. Unlike Lightsaber stances where you can only use a couple at a time, you can use Force Powers as often as you want as long as you have ample Force which is the game’s mana or MP.

Timing your parries, dodges, deflects, and counters

As a Jedi, you would often find yourself in situations that aren’t really favorable for you. This means you will have to watch your enemies a lot and flawlessly parry or dodge any threat that comes your way. Successfully doing so will help lower your opponent’s guard and allow you to counter them efficiently in battle. Take note that enemy attacks that make them glow red cannot be parried at all and you’ll need to dodge them instead. For projectiles, you can deflect easily but you need to pay great attention to your block meter. Once this has been fully depleted, you’ll be open to attacks.

Skills, Perks, and Essence Boosts

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has nine skill trees: Five of which are for Lightsaber stances, three of which are for Force Powers, and one for survivability. There is technically no level cap so you can continue to earn XP and place the get the ideal skills that you want.

There are also things called Essence Crystals that reward you with boosts to your max HP, max Force, and XP. While other crystals might give you interesting perks which are passives that can be equipped.

Defeat Bosses and Legendary Enemies

While you are following the story, you will face several bosses along the way. Likewise, if you try to go off the storyline, you might find yourself tougher adversities. Legendary Beasts are some of the enemies that you will be facing, as well as other Legendary Enemies ranging from the vicious Rancor to a Magnaguard called The Massiff.

Jedi Temples and Force Tears

Countless of things that you can do and experience in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are finding secret locations as well as nooks and crannies that might have some collectibles. You can check Jedi Temples, forgotten High Republic Chambers, that has its own puzzles and rewards. Force Tears are dimensional rips leading to quick challenges that provide boons.

Finding Saloon Outpost NPCs and Gathering Collectibles

Of course, you’ll get to meet characters who will head to Pyloon’s Saloon in Koboh. You will hear rumors or sidequests in the Saloon. You will also find others that will act as vendor NPCs that exchange collectibles you will gather throughout the game and a few add new functions or features.

These are just some of the things that you should learn for the basics. We’ll let you in on more Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beginner tips and guide for dummies for everyone to read so make sure to check in from time to time here at ClutchPoints Gaming!