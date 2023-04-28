Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

One cool feature in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is your ability to befriend creatures and make them your mounts. Here’s how you get them.

How to get Mounts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features mounts that you can befriend and tame in the many different worlds you can visit in the game. The first time you’ll be able to do this is when you arrive to the Forest Array for the first time. Here, you will encounter a Relter, and Cere will teach Cal how to tame the beast. This will unlock the Tame ability, which will allow Cal to turn specific creatures into a mount. Some mounts will let you access otherwise inaccessible locations and go away immediately, while some mounts can be ridden to battle. Here’s a list of all mounts in the game:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Mounts and Where to Find Them:

Relter – The Relter is the first mount you’ll encounter in the game, which you’ll first encounter in the Forest Array in Koboh. It’s a bat-like creature that allows you to hitch a ride by grabbing on its legs. It will only fly to specific locations, so it’s not like you can use them to paradrop to just anywhere you want. Unlike other mounts, the Relter cannot be summoned to where you are and is instead found perched over cliffs in specific locations around Koboh.

Nekko – The Nello can be found also in Koboh, and you can ride it for mounted combat. It can climb sloping paths that Cal cannot usually scale, and allows Cal to do a double jump by leaving the Nekko behind, just like what Super Mario does to Yoshi. Any captured Nekko can also be left to the stables in Rambler’s Reach, and it can then be called using the Call Mount button to summon Nekko to wherever Cal is that allows Mounts.

Spamel – The Spamel is functionally similar to the Nekko, and can be found in the desert plane of Jedha.

Star War Jedi Survivor is out now on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, on PlayStation 5, and on Xbox Series X.