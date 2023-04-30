Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has three skill sets that each contains even more skill trees, so it’s very understandable when players end up putting points on skills that they’d later regret or want to change up. In this Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide, we will teach you how to respec skills so you can reallocate them to the skills you actually want to put points on.

How to Respec / Reset / Realloate skills in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The option to reset your skill points is always available at any Meditation Point in the game. From the same screen where you can allocate your skills, press Triangle or Y button. After confirming the prompt, you’d be able to reset all of your skill points and allocate them as you see fit.

The first time you reset your skill points will be free, but any subsequent resets will have you losing a skill point. That shouldn’t be that big of a problem, though, as the game doesn’t have a hard cap on your progression. This means you should be able to obtain the skill points you lose when you respect quite fast, so there’s really nothing to worry about. You’re not losing any skill points permanently.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the game receiving rave reviews from video game critics. However, the PC version of the game has been besieged by issues, leading to a lot of players regretting the game early on PC. When it runs well, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a great follow-up to Jedi Fallen Order, with Respawn Entertainment proving once again that they know the way in making Star Wars video games. May the Force be with them in their future projects with Star Wars.