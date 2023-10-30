In a resurfaced interview, Guillermo del Toro spoke about his scrapped Star Wars movie. The movie would've revolved around the Jabba the Hutt character and has been compared, tonally, to Al Pacino and Brian De Palma's Scarface.

“Say hello to my little friend!”

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2015, del Toro talked about his scrapped Star Wars movie. He described his Jabba the Hutt movie as the Scarface of Star Wars.

“I just love monsters, and Jabba is a.) basically my same shirt size, and b.) I love him, man,” del Toro confessed.

The film never came to pass. It's unknown if we will ever get a Jabba the Hutt spin-off film. With Disney+ expanding the Star Wars universe and giving more characters their time in the spotlight, who's to say?

Scarface was originally a 1932 film based on the 1929 novel of the same name. In Brian De Palma's Al Pacino-led adaptation, the Godfather actor played Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee. The film chronicles his time in the Miami crime world as he becomes a powerful drug lord. Michelle Pfieffer, Steven Bauer, and F. Murray Abraham also star in the film.

Guillermo del Toro has been just fine without Star Wars. He's known for his films Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, and Pacific Rim. In 2017, he directed the Best Picture-winning The Shape of Water. Del Toro also won Best Director for that film at the Oscars. In 2021, he directed Nightmare Alley for Searchlight once again. The following year, he took home Best Animated Feature at the Oscars for his Pinocchio film.