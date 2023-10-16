The appearance of Anakin Skywalker during the events of the Ahsoka series got viewers talking as they got to see the master and apprentice's relationship jump from animation to live-action for the first time. There were some, though, who were wondering if the Chosen One had actually appeared to his former apprentice or if he was just a figment of Ahsoka's mind, and Star Wars has provided an answer.

With the season finale of Ahsoka now in the rearview, the official Star Wars website provided a breakdown of the episode's highlights to provide some additional clarity and hint at things to come. One of those indirectly confirmed it was Anakin's force ghost which appeared before Ahsoka while in the World Between Worlds in the fifth episode – Shadow Warrior – and at the end of the eighth episode – The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord.

“The convor Morai and the Force spirit of Anakin Skywalker both appear to give Ahsoka Tano signs that she’s exactly where she is supposed to be,” the website said.

The website's description suggests Ahsoka being trapped on Peridea will play a much larger part in events to come, especially with the fallen jedi Baylan Skoll still searching for the planet's hidden power. It was hinted in the season finale this power is somehow connected with the Force gods of Mortis with statues of the Father and the Son Baylan discovers during his quest. Should Baylan discover this power, it could prove even more disastrous to the galaxies than even the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It also suggests we have not seen the last of Hayden Christensen as Anakin inside the Star Wars universe. His return to the role as part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was met with near universal praise from fans excited to see the actor return to the franchise 17 years after his last appearance in Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith.