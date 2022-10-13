Starfield dialogue revealed, more in-depth than Skyrim and Fallout

Most Bethesda games are famous for their dialogue, and Starfield is no exception. In a recent interview. Todd Howard revealed various features from their upcoming Sci-Fi action role-playing game Starfield, including its dialogue and persuasion system that’s comparable to that of Skyrim and Fallout.

In an interview uploaded on Bethesda’s official YouTube channel, Howard answered various questions about the game. One of the questions involved the game’s dialogue system. Speech systems are one of the features that Bethesda games are famous for. As such, it’s no surprise that players are also looking forward to how this game implements them. Howard mentioned that he was bringing back what he called “Classic Bethesda” style dialogue. He mentioned being able to see the emotions and facial reactions of the people the player is talking to. This reminds me a lot of Oblivion’s speech system, where players could also see the NPC’s emotions and reactions.

Howard actually noted that Starfield had just passed 250,00 lines of dialogue, which is more than four times Skyrim’s 60,000, and more than twice Fallout 4’s 111.000 lines. This sheer amount of dialogue hopes to give players a good impact while playing the game. He then brings up the speech persuasion system, which he notes feels natural and part of the dialogue. He noted that he doesn’t want players to think that they’ve entered another mode that feels different from the regular dialogue.

Other than the game’s dialogue system, he also tackled the game’s inspiration. This included Sundog (1984), as well as the tabletop game Traveller (1977). Howard had previously tried to make a Traveller game back then, but the computer’s memory could not handle it, something he jokingly says he’s been doing for the past 40 years. He mentions that he wanted to make a hard science-fiction game using today’s technology.

He continues, saying that although they want to make a hard science-fiction game, the nature of video games makes it hard. The game’s fuel system is an example Howard brought up. Howard stated that running out of fuel could happen in real life, but would prevent progress in the video game. As such, they implemented a gameplay mechanic that prevented stranded players, although being stranded could become a feature in a future update or mod.

That's all we have on Starfield's dialogue system.