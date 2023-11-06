As the Stars prepare for a cross-conference game against the Bruins, Coach Pete DeBoer provided an update on Matt Duchene and Radek Faksa.

The Dallas Stars are having a strong start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Stars are 7-2 and sit at an impressive 1st place in the Central Division of the Western Conference. Now, Dallas is preparing to face the Boston Bruins in an electric cross-conference matchup. Head coach Pete DeBoer gave good news on Matt Duchene's injury status, but he will not be playing in Monday night's matchup, per Lia Assimakopoulos.

Pete DeBoer rules out Matt Duchene, others for the Bruins game

Coach DeBoer said Duchene is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. In addition, Radek Faksa is close to making his return as well. It seems the Stars will be short-handed at the center position. Nevertheless, this will not be a problem given the production of Roope Hintz.

Hintz leads the team in goals (5), points (11), and assists (6). As a result, the 26-year-old should have no problem picking up the slack from Dallas' injured players. If the Stars can make a stand defensively against Boston, they have a chance to come away with the win.

The Bruins have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Their squad is led by one of the best wingers in the NHL, David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has racked up nine goals (2nd in NHL), 16 points (6th), and has a plus/minus of 10 (4th). Thus, Dallas must do all it can to slow him down.

Boston recently lost a game against the Detroit Red Wings; however, they had just come off a three-game win streak. The Stars have what it takes to defend their home arena and add a loss to the Bruins' record.