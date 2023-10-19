The Dallas Stars will visit the Honda Center to face the Anaheim Ducks. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday in a game that produced an exciting finish. Initially, it was a scoreless game after the first period. But the Stars broke through in the second period after Craig Smith scored a goal. Ultimately, they allowed a game-tying goal in the same period. Joe Pavelski scored a go-ahead goal. Sadly, William Karlsson tied it up with three minutes left. The Knights won in a shootout.

The Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Sunday. Amazingly, the Ducks busted off to a 3-0 lead. The Ducks then hung around by playing good hockey. Eventually, they held off the Hurricanes and their furious comeback. The Ducks won 50 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 4 for 6 on the penalty kill. The Ducks also blocked 29 shots while Lucas Dostal made 32 saves.

The Stars lead the series 30-22. Also, the Stars have won seven of the last eight games against the Ducks. The Stars also have won three of the last five at Honda Center. Additionally, the under has hit seven of eight times.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars vs. Ducks Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-104)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Stars vs. Ducks

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The Stars are attempting to make it back to the Western Conference Finals and are Stanley Cup contenders. The goal is to start scoring and get off to a great start. The offense has some responsibility.

Pavelski has notched one goal on six shots while winning eight faceoffs. Meanwhile, Jamie Benn has a goal on five shots while winning 12 faceoffs. Tyler Seguin has contributed one assist while also taking six shots and winning nine faceoffs. However, Jason Robertson is still looking for his first point. Robertson has three shots while delivering one hit. Ultimately, the offense needs to do more. The good news is they will face a young Anaheim team still learning to play better defense. Furthermore, they can watch the tape of Saturday's game between the Ducks and Knights to understand how to dominate them.

The defense had a lapse on Tuesday night. Thus, they need to do much more to prevent further collapses. They have a good goalie who has had a good start to the season. Significantly, Jake Oettinger is 1-0-1 with a 1.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948. Oettinger will be the main reason why the Stars will cover the spread. He is an elite goalie who makes stops average goalies cannot make.

The Stars will cover the spread if their offense can put pucks into the back of the net. Then, they need solid defense in front of Oettinger to help them succeed.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks are a team that is rebuilding. Therefore, you will see situations like this past weekend: they fell apart against the Knights and blew out the Hurricanes. Which Anaheim team shows up today?

Ryan Strome has three assists while taking two shots and delivering two hits and two blocks. Additionally, Frank Vatrano had a hat trick against the Hurricanes. Vatrano now has three goals on eight shots while delivering three hits and four blocks. Meanwhile, Mason McTavish has one goal and two assists while firing five shots and winning 14 faceoffs. Defenseman Cam Fowler has one goal and one assist with seven blocks. Likewise, Jamie Drysdale has two assists while delivering three hits.

But their best shooters have struggled to start the season. Significantly, Troy Terry has an assist, and Trevor Zegras has failed to record a point through two games. Zegras has 14 faceoff wins, so the chances are there.

The defense still needs to do better. Yes, the Ducks have an elite pipeline of defensemen. But they must adjust to the NHL. Ultimately, John Gibson will get the start and is 0-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average with a save percentage of .919.

The Ducks will cover the spread if Terry and Zegras can contribute to the scoring. Then, they need a sharp performance from Gibson and the defense.

Final Stars-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Stars will likely win this game. However, the better bet is the under, which has hit almost every time over the last eight contests. The Stars and Ducks play to a tight low-scoring contest.

Final Stars-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-132)