Don't look now, but some intriguing NHL hockey is right around the corner as the Dallas Stars head up north to take on the Calgary Flames. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Flames prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play tonight as road warriors, the Stars have compiled an 8-1-1 record away from Dallas and are 13-5-2 overall which is good enough for second place in the Central Division Standings. Overall, the Stars have won six of their last ten and are looking to continue their road dominance.

On the other side of things, the Flames come into this Thursday evening with a 9-10-3 record and are struggling to gain any traction during the early going of the regular season scheduled slate. Regardless, this Calgary unit did happen to down Dallas 7-4 as recently as six days ago. Can Calgary revert to some of these same fortunes once again?

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

Since giving up a whopping seven goals at the mercy of the Flames offense two games ago, the Stars sure did shore up their defense in impressive fashion shortly after. On Tuesday, it was Dallas that recorded a shutout against the Winnipeg Jets which was a much-needed confidence boost for this defense.

Not only will the Stars be more than motivated to get revenge from the other night, but don't be alarmed if Dallas once again turns to Joe Pavelski to carry the load later this evening. Seemingly enough, Dallas always appears to have someone on an absolute roll and in this case, Pavelski is once again proving to be a thorn in the side of the opposition. In fact, the savvy veteran scored the game-winning goal against Winnipeg and has compiled eight points total during his seven-game point streak.

While experience may end up being a deciding factor in this one, Dallas has proved that it is nearly impossible to score on them in the form of a power-play attack. Simply put, the Stars are holding opponents scoreless 87.9% of the time when they are shorthanded. Against a Flames team that struggles to score as it is and with the harsh memories of Calgary finding the back of the net frequently the last time these two teams went head-to-head, it is hard to imagine that Dallas doesn't have a more solid game plan on the defensive end of the ice.

With that being said, goalie Jake Oettinger is once again proving why he's one of the best young netminders in the game as he owns a 2.53 GAA while having stopped .916% of opposing shots on goal. Could Oettinger be the ultimate equalizer in this one? It is likely, but only time will tell.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

Meanwhile, the Flames have happened to win two of their last three, but have not won back-to-back contests dating back to Nov. 16th. If Calgary has any aspirations of getting back in the early-season playoff picture out west, then stringing together some consecutive victories will be much-needed.

For starters in regards to finding a way to cover the spread, the biggest overall concern for the Flames tonight and as the season wears on is the fact that their overall goaltending remains iffy at best. Without a doubt, this year's starter in Jacob Markstorm has left much to be desired with a losing 5-7-2 record. Not to mention, but Markstorm is allowing almost three goals per game in net and owns the 31st-best save percentage at .901. Barring Calgary somehow scoring at will for the second-straight time against Dallas in only a week's time, Markstorm will need to step up in a big way to help his team cover the spread and prove that it is his goaltending job to lose for the foreseeable future.

Above all else, bettors should keep an eye out for the dynamic duo in Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri who both lead the team with 10 assists apiece. Clearly, both of these playmaking skaters have a knack getting their teammates involved early and often. They both should have a big say in how this game goes for the Flames.

Final Stars-Flames Prediction & Pick

Simply put, Calgary has lost eight of its last twelve games against teams from the Central Division and there is no doubt that Dallas will be playing with their hair on fire based on what happened between these two clubs last time out. All in all, the safe pick here is to rely on the Stars to shine bright on the road yet again.

Final Stars-Flames Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-195)