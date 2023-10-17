A premier Western Conference showdown between a pair of expected contenders will be on tap as the Dallas Stars head into Sin City to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Without further ado, let's check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

So far, so good! In a span of three games, the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights have looked like a squad that has yet to miss a beat from their magical championship run over the summer and are once again a popular pick to win Lord Stanley's Cup for the second consecutive season. Most recently, it proved to be the Golden Knights that were too much for the Anaheim Ducks in a decisive 4-1 victory. Can Vegas once again overwhelm Dallas like they did in last year's Western Conference Final?

In the course of the franchise's history, the Dallas Stars have reached the Stanley Cup Finals five separate times but have only won a single time as they were able to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup way back in 1999. While the Stars were able to reach the Finals during the 2020 season, there is no doubt that Dallas is starved to return to the mountaintop of hockey. This season, the Stars have gotten off to a stellar start in their season opener with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Blues. In what should be an anticipated matchup later this evening, will revenge be fresh on the minds of the Stars in a. Western Conference Finals rematch?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars vs. Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+205)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-255)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How to Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

In order to handle their business by covering the spread and possibly stealing one on the road in Las Vegas, the Stars will need to focus on taking advantage of extra-man opportunities in an attempt to sink the Golden Knights and steal all momentum from the opening face-off. After going 0-4 in the power-play department against St. Louis, Dallas was able to overcome swinging big and missing in this facet of the game, but they will not be able to afford to do this again versus a talented team like Vegas. Without question, Dallas will have their opportunities on the power play, and if they can find the back of the net at least once over the course of their penalty-attacking ways, then the odds of them downing the Golden Knights will only increase.

Above all else, goaltender Jake Oettinger is an absolute joy to watch and is more than capable of being the ultimate equalizer even if the Stars struggle to get the offense going. A year ago, it proved to be Oettinger that went on to post a remarkable 37-11-11 record while recording five shutouts and allowing only 2.37 goals per contest. After a singular showing that saw the 24-year-old Dallas net-minder save 23 of 24 St. Louis shots including a spot-on impersonation of the Great Wall of China during the shootout, it appears that Oettinger has not missed a beat.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Vegas Golden Knights continue to stir up terror around the league no matter who they face off with. In a trio of identical 4-1 victories to begin the season against quality opponents, it will prove to be extremely difficult all season long for opposing teams to beat this Golden Knights squad fair and square.

Having covered in all three of their contests up to this point, Vegas will once again cover the spread if they are able to play absolutely suffocating defense while also being opportunistic on the offensive end of the ice. If there's one name that is more than capable to strike fear into the hearts of Stars fans everywhere, look no further than center Jack Eichel who has already racked up four points combined (two goals and two assists). Even more impressive, electrifying Chandler Stephenson has also been an undeniable playmaking specialist with a total of five points next to his name. So far, this dynamic duo is creating quite the problems for the opposition through three games and could be too much to handle for the Stars in this one.

Simply put, Vegas also came into the new season with a pair of goaltenders that are more than capable of putting on stellar performances in Adin Hill and Logan Thompson. Both are great options at this point in time, but it seems like Vegas will give the starting nod to Hill who is playing phenomenally in the two games he's been in net. Without a doubt, Dallas has the slight edge in the goaltending department with Oettinger in net, but Hill isn't as far behind as many believe him to be.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

In this Western Conference Finals rematch, prepare yourself to be entertained. However, only those who side with the Golden Knights will prevail. As it stands, until we see Vegas be slowed down during their red-hot start to the season-long campaign, then it is considered unwise to not pick the Golden Knights at home in this one.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-255)