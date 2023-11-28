A big-time Western Conference matchup will be in the works this evening as the Dallas Stars head up north to take on the Winnipeg Jets. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Jets prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of a 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames, the Stars have found themselves losers in two straight games and will look to get back on the winning track on this Tuesday night. Overall, Dallas is an encouraging 12-5-2 and holds an extremely productive 7-1-1 road record thus far.

On the other side of things, the Jets sit deadlocked with the Stars in the Central Division Standings with 26 total points and a spread-covering victory in this one could go a long way in continuing their own winning momentum. Most recently, Winnipeg has reeled off victories in eight of their last ten games and are certainly clicking on all cylinders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Jets Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+198)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Stars vs. Jets

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

Although going on the road and having to go head-to-head with one of the hottest hockey teams in the NHL will prove to be no easy task, the main thing that Dallas has going for them is the fact that they are starting to find a rhythm on the offensive end of the ice. Overall, Dallas has the ninth-best offense statistically with 3.42 goals per game, and is led by names like Joe Pavaleski and Jason Robertson. As it stands, it is Pavelski who leads the team with 19 points while Robertson has learned that sharing is caring on his way to 12 assists on the young season.

Not only will this dynamic duo carry the load offensively, but this matchup may end up falling on the shoulders of whoever is in net for Dallas. While it remains to be seen who exactly will be in between the pipes of this showdown, the Stars have surprisingly lost three straight with usual starter Jake Oettinger as goalie. Despite Oettinger's stat line being fairly solid, don't be overly alarmed if Dallas turns to backup netminder Scott Wedgewood who has been phenomenal in relief. On paper, Wedgewood is 4-1 overall with a 3.02 GAA to go along with a potent .916 save percentage.

Plus, will the Stars be able to hold a late-game lead if faced with a similar situation? After falling flat on their faces in the loss against the Flames, it ended up being Calgary that turned on the afterburners with four goals in the third period. Simply put, Dallas needs to put their best foot forward in the final frame and close the deal when given the opportunity.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Known for their dynamic scoring prowess so far this year, the Jets' high-octane offense is something to behold when they lace up the skates and tape up the sticks for play. At the moment, Winnipeg is averaging 3.55 goals per game in the scoring department but is happening to be slightly licking their wounds on the extra-man attack. Despite how electric this scoring attack can be, the power play is below average as the 21st-best mark in the league. During their last outing which was a 3-2 loss against the Nashville Predators, it was Winnipeg that did happen to go 1-2 in the power-play department, so maybe some of that positive momentum on the extra-man advantage will carry over to tonight's matchup.

Alas, the biggest difference maker in this one will be the splendid play of goalie Connor Hellebuyck who is looking more and more like a top option in net throughout all of hockey. Even more so, his numbers certainly suggest this as his 10-4-1 record is the second-best mark in the NHL. If Hellebuyck finds himself getting into a groove during the early stages of this one, then watch out! Furthermore, the Jets need to continue to feed the hot hand as Hellebuyck as Winnipeg has won each of their last four games when he starts.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick

Currently neck-and-neck in the standings, the Stars and Jets are clearly two playoff-worthy squads as this matchup tonight will certainly have postseason vibes to it. At the end of the day, side with the Jets and their red-hot goalie to do just enough in the critical moments of this one to down the Stars in front of the home fans.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets +1.5 (-245)