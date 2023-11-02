We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Oilers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dallas Stars will head to Alberta, Canada, to face the Edmonton Oilers. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Oilers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Monday. Initially, they fell behind 2-1 after the first period. But Roope Hintz tied it up in the second period. Later, Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov, and Wyatt Johnston all tallied goals to get the win. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves in a somewhat shaky effort. Meanwhile, the Stars won 58 percent of their faceoffs. The Stars also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and killed all three penalties. Likewise, they leveled nine hits and blocked 17 shots.

The Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic. Early in the contest, Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman each scored a goal to make it 2-0. It was 2-1 later in the first period when Evan Bouchard scored to make it 3-1. Then, it was 3-2 in the third period when Vincent Desharnais and Evander Kane put it away with goals to win the game. The Oilers won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Somehow, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. They also allowed two powerplay goals on six chances. Likewise, the Oilers leveled 20 hits and blocked 15 shots.

The Oilers won two of the three contests last season. Ultimately, they defeated the Stars 4-1 in one of the games at home and lost 6-2 in the other. The teams have split the last 10 games overall. Additionally, the Stars won 3 of 5 at Rogers Place.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Oilers Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-194)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Stars vs. Oilers

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The Stars continue to dominate games and are playing at a high level. Moreover, they have the p[perfect blend of offense and defense that makes them one of the top contenders in the NHL.

Johnston has three goals and four assists, including a staggering 21.4 percent shooting percentage. Also, he has won 16 faceoffs and lost 14. Joe Pavelski has three goals and three assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Additionally, he has won 29 faceoffs and lost 30. Jamie Benn has one goal and five assists. Likewise, he has won 35 faceoffs and lost 31. Hintz now has three goals and three assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Ultimately, he has won half of his 58 faceoffs. Jamie Robertson has one goal and five assists. Therefore, he still has work to do to get to the level of play everyone is accustomed to seeing out of him.

Oettinger will likely be the man in the net and comes in with a record of 4-0-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940. Amazingly, he has kept the puck out of the net and continued playing good hockey. The defense must continue to protect the area in front of him.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can control the puck. Additionally, they cannot take penalties, as that would give the best powerplay in the league a chance to thrive.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread

The Oilers have their mojo back after Connor McDavid returned on Sunday after missing several games with an injury. Now, they look to get back on schedule and take down a tough goaltender.

Leon Draisaitl leads the charge with four goals and nine assists, including three powerplay markers. Additionally, Hyman has tallied three goals and six assists. McDavid now has two goals and seven assists through six games, including one powerplay conversion. McDavid has also won 29 faceoffs and lost 25. Meanwhile, Bouchard has three goals and six assists while scoring a goal on the powerplay. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has notched two goals and five assists, including one tally on the powerplay. Also, he has won 49 faceoffs and lost 46. Kane now has two goals and four assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Moreover, he has also delivered 34 hits.

The Oilers will start with either Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner. Ultimately, Campbell is 1-3 with a 4.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .878. Skinner is 1-2-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .863.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they convert on their scoring chance. Hence, it means they need to deliver on powerplay chances.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Oettinger is a great goalie. However, the Oilers are explosive. Expect plenty of goals in this one as the Edmonton attack comes out firing, and the Stars do everything to keep up with them.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-120)