State of Survival tournament The Path of Water: The Summit will be the most competitive tournament for the game this coming September.

FunPlus, the mobile game developer and publisher behind State of Survival announced that their popular Zombie-themed Strategy title will have its second tournament, Path of Water: The Summit beginning with qualifier matches between September 5 and 17. Registrations officially open on August 18 and will run until September 4, so players who wish to participate will have roughly three weeks to form their party of 5-8 members for their best chances of winning. Players may directly register for the tournament through the in-game client.

The entire tournament is broken down into three phases:

Phase One begins with the top-ranking teams competing in qualifiers to advance to the next round. Phase Two will pit the qualified teams against each other in a best-of-three elimination match until there are only 16 teams left. Phase Three has the remaining teams compete against each other until only one remains, the champion.

State of Survival is a multiplayer zombie RPG with gacha elements and base-building mechanics. You might have recognized the game in the many ads it has all over the internet. It is primarily a mobile game, but it's also available on PC through Steam.

Players will not only receive gracious rewards but will also be recognized in the State of Survival Hall of Fame. The top three teams to compete in the game will be the first names written on the Hall of Fame – which will surely be followed by more names in future tournaments.

Mark your calendars, gather your teammates, and test your skills in an intense competition for a chance at glory and a spot in the Hall of Fame! The time for glory is now.

