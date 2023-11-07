The States With The Most Honest Gamers Revealed – Mississippi Crowned Top

Mississippi tops Replay Poker's study as the U.S. state with the most honest gamers, highlighting regional trends in gaming integrity.

A recent comprehensive study by the online poker platform Replay Poker has delivered a ranking of states based on the integrity of their gaming communities, with Mississippi taking the lead as the state with the most honest gamers.

The research analyzed internet search data pertaining to over 200 search terms that indicate a propensity for cheating in games, such as ‘hacks', ‘cheats', and ‘mods'. This novel approach to understanding gaming behavior offers a proxy for the ethical leanings of gamers within the United States, suggesting that geographic location may correlate with the likelihood of gamers to engage in fair play.

Ranking State Average Monthly Searches ( per 100 k population) 1 Mississippi 182.9 2 Louisiana 190.9 3 New Jersey 194.7 4 New Mexico 195.8 5 Alabama 205.6 6 Hawaii 207.8 7 California 207.8 8 South Carolina 209.8 9 Iowa 214.6

10 Arkansas 215.1

The methodology of the study involved normalizing the average monthly search volume for these cheating-related terms against the population size of each state, which provided a per capita insight into the gaming habits. With this metric, Mississippi stood out with a low average of 182.9 searches per 100,000 residents, implying a robust culture of honesty among its gaming population.

Washington, on the other end of the spectrum, exhibited a contrasting trend with the highest average of 280.84 searches per month per 100,000 people, indicating a higher inclination among its gaming community to seek an unfair edge.

Other states like Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Alabama were also notable for their relatively low figures of 190.86, 194.72, 195.78, and 205.63 monthly searches per 100,000 people, respectively, rounding out the top five states championing gaming integrity.

Within the scope of the study, the analysis also brought to light the specific titles that have been the focus of such unethical search behaviors. Popular games such as Sims 4, Wordle, and Bethesda's latest release Starfield were the most common among those where players sought out cheats and hacks.

Ash Keene, Operations Manager at Replay Poker, provided context to the results, pointing out the changing attitudes towards cheating in the gaming community. He mentioned that in a landscape now dotted with high-stakes tournaments and lucrative streaming opportunities, game developers have increasingly clamped down on cheats. He emphasized that while cheat codes and mods were once an integral part of gaming culture, they are now widely discouraged due to their potential to spoil the competitive integrity of the gaming experience.

Keene underlined the principle that playing games honestly not only ensures fairness but also enhances the satisfaction derived from gaming: “If using a mod, hack, or cheat code places you at an unfair advantage over your competitor, reconsider your actions. After all, it’s much more satisfying to complete a game organically than it is using cheats.”

Mississippi's ranking as the state with the most honest gamers could be of interest to both game developers and players. For developers, it provides a demographic insight into where to focus community-building efforts or market games that emphasize fair play mechanics. For players, especially those involved in competitive gaming, these findings might influence decisions on where to establish gaming teams or hold fair-play-oriented events.

The results of Replay Poker's study shed light on a significant aspect of digital culture, highlighting the states where gamers are less likely to engage in deceitful practices. As the industry continues to grow, with Esports and competitive gaming becoming ever more professionalized, such insights are valuable for fostering a culture of integrity within the gaming community.

Mississippi's unexpected title as the home of the most honest gamers in the United States beckons a closer look at what drives ethical gameplay and how other states might follow in its footsteps to promote a fair, competitive gaming environment across the country.