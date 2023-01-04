By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

The 2022 Steam Awards winners have been announced! See which game the Steam Community voted as the Game of the Year.

As a reminder, here’s last year’s Steam Awards, where Resident Evil Village was voted 2021 Game of the Year. Other notable wins were Terraria for “Labor of Love”, Nioh 2 as “Best Game You Suck At,” and Forza Horizon 5 for “Outstanding Visual Style.”

Voting for the 2022 Steam Awards began on December 22nd and ended on January 3rd, 2023.

2022 Steam Awards

Game of the Year – Elden Ring

Game of the Year Nominees: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Stray, God of War (2018), Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

“Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.”

Elden Ring, a fantasy action RPG from FromSoftware, has taken the cake as Steam’s Game of the Year for 2022. The success of this title cannot be understated, as it has quickly captivated fans of the Souls-like genre. Released on February 24, 2022, Elden Ring puts you in the role of the Tarnished on a journey to conquer and slay challenging enemies in order to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. The game’s challenging gameplay, immersive world, and time-tested structure have all contributed to its critical and commercial success.

Prior to its release, it has been named Most Anticipated Game by The Game Awards for two years in a row, among other awards. In 2022, the nominations and accolades came in droves, including Ultimate Game of the Year from Golden Joystick Awards and Game of the Year from The Game Awards 2022.

VR Game of the Year – HITMAN 3

VR Game of the Year Nominees: BONELAB, Green Hell VR, Among Us VR, Inside the Backrooms

“The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.”

HITMAN 3 is the epic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, where players step into the shoes of the iconic Agent 47, a legendary assassin known for his creativity and improvisation in executing the most intricate and elaborate eliminations.

Each location in HITMAN 3 has been meticulously crafted with the utmost attention to detail. As Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey to take down the partners of Providence, they must adapt to their ever-intensifying hunt. Thanks to IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology, HITMAN 3 offers a highly immersive and replayable game world that allows players unparalleled freedom of choice.

The main game released in early 2021, and VR support for PC was added in 2022. This did wonders for the “assassination simulator,” enhancing the immersion of being the deadly bald-headed Agent. At The Game Awards 2021, it was nominated for Best VR/AR Game for the earlier released VR support for PlayStation. It was also named as the PS VR game of the year by PlayStation Blog in the same year.

Labor of Love – Cyberpunk 2077

Labor of Love Nominees: Dota 2, Project Zomboid, No Man’s Sky, Deep Rock Galactic

“This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.”

CD PROJEKT RED’s 2020 release Cyberpunk 2077 makes a return on the Steam Awards, this time under the Labor of Love category. In 2021, it was nominated and awarded the Outstanding Story-Rich Game, going up against Resident Evil Village and Days Gone.

Cyberpunk 2077 was off to a rocky start, as it was riddled with game-breaking bugs and was generally considered a “half-baked” release. Despite this, the developers kept their head up and continued to work on the game, redeeming themselves and turning it into what is now one of the best recent open-world RPG titles. The success of the animated series, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, is also partly to thank for this redemption arc.

Better With Friends – Raft

Better With Friends Nominees: Ready or Not: Monster Hunter Rise, MultiVersus, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

“There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.”

Raft is simple, you and your friends are stuck in a Raft and the goal is to survive and uncover the mysteries you encounter. After spending 4 years in Early Access, Raft finally released its version 1.0 mid-2022, updating the multiplayer adventure with its Final Chapter.

The true impressive thing here is the fact that it managed to beat titles like Monster Hunter Rise and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Outstanding Visual Style – Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales

Outstanding Visual Style Nominees: Scorn, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Cult of the Lamb, Kena Bridge of Spirits

“Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.”

In the aftermath of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, young Miles Morales finds himself settling into his new home while learning the ropes of being Spider-Man under the guidance of his mentor, Peter Parker. However, when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy everything he holds dear, Miles must embrace his role as Spider-Man and rise to the challenge.

Most Innovative Gameplay – Stray

Most Innovative Gameplay Nominees: Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, Teardown, Neon White, Dome Keeper

“The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.”

Stray by Annapurna Interactive follows the journey of a stray cat who finds themselves lost, alone, and separated from their family. In order to make their way home, they must navigate the dangers of a long-forgotten cybercity and unravel an ancient mystery.

Best Game You Suck At – Elden Ring

Best Game You Suck At Nominees: GTFO, Victoria 3, Total War Warhammer III, FIFA 23

“This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.”

Elden Ring cops another award, this time more focused on its difficulty. As one of the most successful titles overall in this year across multiple platforms, this is no surprise. There were promising titles among the nominees though, such as the zombie killing squad-based game GTFO, and FIFA 23, is, well, FIFA 23.

Best Soundtrack – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Best Soundtrack Nominees: Metal Hellsinger, Sonic Frontiers, Persona 5 Royal, Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix+

“This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!”

Outstanding Story-Rich Game – God of War

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Nominees: A Plague Tale Requiem, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, Marvel Spider-Man Remastered

“Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!”

Sit Back and Relax – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sit Back and Relax Nominees: PowerWash Simulator, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Dorfromantik, Slime Rancher 2

“This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.”