Valve revealed the top 20 games that were played the most on the Steam Deck for November 2022 and it has some surprising titles.

Steam Deck Top 20 Games – November 2022

1. Vampire Survivors

“Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.”

The indie rogue-lite Vampire Survivors that took the gaming world by storm is the most played game on the Steam Deck in November. Its bite-size fifteen-to-thirty-minute runs are perfect for outdoor play sessions outside with the platform. A couple runs of Vampire Survivors is a perfect way to kill time when you’re away from your battlestation, and don’t want to play something too mechanically intensive.

2. Persona 5 Royal

“Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!”

Persona 5 Royal was previously a PlayStation Exclusive before it was made available to Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in October this year. Its turn-based playstyle plus the fact that it was released with a Nintendo Switch version meant that developer-publisher Atlus tailored this version of the game to be playable on handheld consoles, so it being on this list as the second most played title on the Steam Deck is no surprise.

3. ELDEN RING

“THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.”

The first game that relies heavily on mechanical skill comes in at third: Elden Ring. The fact that a game like Elden Ring is on this list is testament to the handheld’s capabilities. As a AAA title, it’s impressive that the Steam Deck can execute those dodges, rolls, and well-timed strikes reliably enough to put the FromSoftware title on this list.

4. Cyberpunk 2077

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City — a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.”

Cyberpunk 2077 reclaimed its name and rose to relevance again this year due to multiple reasons, one being the success of the Netflix show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and another being the massive waves of bug fixes and additional content that CD PROJEKT RED have been slowly implementing throughout the years.

5. Stardew Valley

“You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?”

Perhaps the only truly relaxing game on the top 10, farming simulator Stardew Valley comes in at fifth. Developed by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone and initially released in 2016, Stardew Valley has made its way onto numerous platforms, including portable ones such as Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. It’s a great road trip game with the possibility of playing with friends and family with its multiplayer feature.

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

“Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.”

This decade-old game still somehow keeps its relevance and is the sixth most played game on the Steam Deck for this month. Nothing better than sitting down and doing a couple of side quests or terrorizing a village with your Dragon Shouts to pass the time.

7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

“As war rages on throughout the Northern Realms, you take on the greatest contract of your life — tracking down the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.”

The trend of AAA games continues with another CD PROJEKT RED title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Open-world RPGs seems to be the gamer’s choice of what to play on the handheld, perhaps for a momentary escape or an easy way to kill time.

8. Brotato

“Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.”

A surprising entry comes in at 7th: Brotato. Much like Vampire Survivors, Brotato is a top-down shooter where your potato gets more and more weapons to fight off hordes of aliens. Nothing better than some braindead fun when you’re sitting in a diner and have some minutes to spare.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2

Right back into the open-world games, Red Dead Redemption 2 comes in at ninth. Given the sheer size and span of this game, there’s always something to do no matter if you’re playing for 15 minutes or 3 hours.

10. Fallout 4

“Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming.”

The domination of AAA and open world continues with a second Bethesda game in the form of Fallout 4. despite being older than some of the other titles in this list, Fallout 4 has the Bethesda trademark of staying relevant and keeping up with more modern releases.

11. Hades

“Defy the god of the dead as you hack and slash out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre”

12. Grand Theft Auto V

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.”

13. No Man’s Sky

“No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration and survival in an infinite procedurally generated universe.”

14. Slay the Spire

“We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!”

15. God of War

“His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same.”

16. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

“When Isaac’s mother starts hearing the voice of God demanding a sacrifice be made to prove her faith, Isaac escapes into the basement facing droves of deranged enemies, lost brothers and sisters, his fears, and eventually his mother.”

17. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

“Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York.”

18. RimWorld

“A sci-fi colony sim driven by an intelligent AI storyteller. Generates stories by simulating psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more.”

19. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

“Tactics Ogre, crown jewel of the tactical role-playing genre, is reborn! Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots.”

20: MONSTER HUNTER RISE

“Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline.”