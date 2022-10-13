Steam Mobile App – Steam releases updated new Steam Mobile App

Valve has just updated and released a new Steam Mobile App with new features, security options, and other quality-of-life improvements.

Steam has just announced the revamped Steam Mobile App, advertised to have a new framework, new design, and new features. Players using the app will be able to browse the Steam store page, get Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades. New features include QR code scanning for PC sign-in, smarter notifications, customizable tabs, and a new, much better designed Library view with remote downloads.

Features:

Two-factor authentication to ensure you’re the only one with access to your account

QR code sign in – Scan a QR code to sign into Steam instead of entering a password or…

Sign in confirmation – Confirm your regular Steam sign ins with simple “approve” or “deny”

Authorized Devices – Manage access to the devices your account has signed in

Easy access to the Store, Community, News, etc from wherever you are

Your Library with access to your game content, discussions, guides, support, and more

Remote download of games and updates on your PC, managed from your phone

Customizable Steam notifications: wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests, and more

Trade and Market confirmations – to ensure items don’t leave your account without your approval

An improved Store browsing experience for mobile screens

Support for using multiple Steam accounts in the app

Customizable tabs

The new and improved Steam App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, or installed using a stand-alone APK on Android devices. You can also still download all 3 of Steam’s other apps: Steam Mobile, Steam Link, and Steam Chat.