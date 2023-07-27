What's a Stealth feature without Assassin's Creed? Check out every game in the Assassin's Creed series on markdown thanks to the Steam Stealth Fest 2023.

Assassin's Creed on Steam Stealth Fest 2023

There is a bundle containing the following games that is 79% off.

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition

Assassin's Creed 2

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey – 80% off

Description: From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece.

From lush vibrant forests to volcanic islands and bustling cities, start a journey of exploration and encounters in a war torn world shaped by gods and men.

Your decisions will impact how your odyssey unfolds. Play through multiple endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – 75% off

Description: Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory.

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.

Relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons.

Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of enemies ever in Assassin's Creed.

Shape the growth of your character and your clan's settlement with every choice you make.

Explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.

Includes the Forgotten Saga, a FREE new rogue-lite game mode for all Assassin's Creed® Valhalla players.

Assassin's Creed® Origins – 85% off

Description: Ancient Egypt, a land of majesty and intrigue, is disappearing in a ruthless fight for power. Unveil dark secrets and forgotten myths as you go back to the one founding moment: The Origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Sail down the Nile, uncover the mysteries of the pyramids or fight your way against dangerous ancient factions and wild beasts as you explore this gigantic and unpredictable land.

Engage into multiple quests and gripping stories as you cross paths with strong and memorable characters, from the wealthiest high-born to the most desperate outcasts.

Assassin's Creed® Unity – 75% off

Description: Assassin’s Creed® Unity is an action/adventure game set in the city of Paris during one of its darkest hours, the French Revolution. Take ownership of the story by customizing Arno's equipment to make the experience unique to you, both visually and mechanically.

In addition to an epic single-player experience, Assassin’s Creed Unity delivers the excitement of playing with up to three friends through online cooperative gameplay in specific missions. Throughout the game, take part in one of the most pivotal moments of French history in a compelling storyline and a breathtaking playground that brought you the city of lights of today.

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – 70% off

Description: The year is 1715. Pirates rule the Caribbean and have established their own lawless Republic where corruption, greediness and cruelty are commonplace.

Among these outlaws is a brash young captain named Edward Kenway. His fight for glory has earned him the respect of legends like Blackbeard, but also drawn him into the ancient war between Assassins and Templars, a war that may destroy everything the pirates have built.

Welcome to the Golden Age of Piracy.

Assassin's Creed® Syndicate – 75% off

Description: London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress:

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. From freeing exploited children used as slave labour in factories, to stealing precious assets from enemy boats, you will stop at nothing to bring justice back to London’s streets.

To reclaim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

Assassin's Creed 2 – 75% off

Description: Assassin’s Creed® 2 is the follow-up to the title that became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history. The highly anticipated title features a new hero, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young Italian noble, and a new era, the Renaissance.

Assassin’s Creed 2 retains the core gameplay experience that made the first opus a resounding success and features new experiences that will surprise and challenge players. Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, vengeance and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal, backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci, takes on Florence’s most powerful families and ventures throughout the canals of Venice where he learns to become a master assassin.

Assassin's Creed® III Remastered – 75% off

Description: Relive the American Revolution or experience it for the first time in Assassin's Creed® III Remastered, with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics. Also includes Assassin's Creed Liberation remastered and all solo DLC content.

Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood – 75% off

Description: Live and breathe as Ezio, a legendary Master Assassin, in his enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order. He must journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, center of power, greed and corruption to strike at the heart of the enemy.

Defeating the corrupt tyrants entrenched there will require not only strength, but leadership, as Ezio commands an entire Brotherhood who will rally to his side. Only by working together can the Assassins defeat their mortal enemies.

Assassin's Creed® Revelations – 70% off

Description: When a man has won all his battles and defeated his enemies; what is left for him to achieve? Ezio Auditore must leave his life behind in search of answers, In search of the truth.

In Assassin’s Creed® Revelations, master assassin Ezio Auditore walks in the footsteps of the legendary mentor Altair, on a journey of discovery and revelation. It is a perilous path – one that will take Ezio to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region.

Assassin’s Creed® Rogue – 70% off

Description: Introducing Assassin’s Creed® Rogue, the darkest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise yet. As Shay, you will experience the slow transformation from Assassin to Assassin Hunter. Follow your own creed and set off on an extraordinary journey through New York City, the wild river valley, and far away to the icy cold waters of the North…

Assassin's Creed™: Director's Cut Edition – 75% off

Description: Assassin's Creed™ is the next-gen game developed by Ubisoft Montreal that redefines the action genre. While other games claim to be next-gen with impressive graphics and physics, Assassin's Creed merges technology, game design, theme and emotions into a world where you instigate chaos and become a vulnerable, yet powerful, agent of…

Smaller Assassin's Creed Games

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry – 75% off

Description: Play as Adewale, an ex-slave turned Assassin fighting for freedom with the help of his own Pirate crew.

Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Russia – 70% off

Description: Join Nikolaï Orelov in his search for redemption as you journey through an iconic, propaganda art style Russia in 2.5D gameplay. • Survive the aftermath of October Revolution & travel accross Russia. • Experience the thrill of being a stealthy Assassin in an exclusive modern setting.

Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD – 75% off

Description: Introducing Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD, the striking chapter of the pre-American Revolution Assassin’s Creed saga which arrives for the first time on HD consoles and PC. With improved gameplay, a deeper story, and HD graphics, Liberation is an immersive and full Assassin’s Creed experience.The year is 1765.

Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: China – 70% off

Description: The first entry in the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles saga takes place in China, 1526, as the Ming dynasty starts to crumble. You embody Shao Jun, the last remaining Assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood, returning to her homeland with a vendetta.