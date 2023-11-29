Revitalize your town of robots! Here are the details for SteamWorld Build, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

SteamWorld Build Release Date: December 1, 2023

SteamWorld Build comes out on December 1, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

SteamWorld Build Gameplay

This game is a base-building strategy game. If you’ve played games like Frostpunk, then you should be familiar with how this game works.

As with most base-building games, players must gather resources to expand their settlement. In this game, players must collect resources from above ground, as well as ores underground. Doing so will give the player resources to build important buildings in town. Not only that but by doing so, the player attracts other more wealthy robots to help the town get bigger.

As the town expands, more robots will make their way to it which will help in the expansion process. The only problem is that the town’s citizens each have their likes and dislikes. As such, keeping them happy becomes a priority. Keeping the citizens of the town happy and content will make them work harder while failing to do so will see the town eventually collapse.

One important thing to note is that although digging deeper yields better resources and, hopefully, ancient technology, it does put your robots in danger. Not only can the mines collapse, but there are also enemies that could be lurking in the dark. As such, it’s important to reinforce the mines, while also making sure that the pesky enemies are taken care of.

Players can choose between five distinct maps and four difficulty levels to modify their playthrough. Of course, if the player is not interested and just wants to build, then playing the game’s sandbox difficulty is also an option for them.

SteamWorld Build Story

The story of the game is really simple. You are charged with watching over a town and building it from the ground up (and under). Rumors of ancient technology being located underground has spread all over, so it is up to you to dig down and see if those rumors are right.

