Armor Up With New Steel Valkyrie Skins!

The new Steel Valkyrie skinline has Cyber Halo Janna (+Prestige), Strike Paladin Lucian, Strike Commander Camille, and Armored Titan Nasus.

In a newly named universe called Iron Firmament, the skinlines Eternum, Steel Legion, Dreadnova, and Steel Valkyrie merge.

Steel Legion Skins

Strike Commander Camille – 1350 RP

“There are few truly “veteran” soldiers in the galaxy, and those who make it far enough to earn the title have done so for a reason. As commander of RSM’s newly minted Strike Team Hyperion, Camille is ruthless, calculating, and fierce, bringing to bear the full power of the Y03-Principality on any target unlucky enough to end up in her sights.”

Strike Commander Camille shows off her scissor legs as she slashes them in an arc. This action leaves behind a purple light trail, and her legs seems to be powered by a pink energy source that matches the color of the edge of her blade. Camille’s “skin” seems to be purple under the white and gold armor, and she has greyish hair that is accented by an exaggerated earpiece. Her cape is also translucent, like a light projection or a hologram of sorts.

Strike Commander Camille boasts an intricate pattern for her passive shield, and a rather sinister looking orange or blue mark on the enemy, depending on which type of shield she will get. The exhausts on her thighs slightly glow pink when Q is active, and when the true damage part is ready, they overclock and gains a more aggressive glow. She does a backflip when casting this part, and leaves behind a purple trail consistent with her splash art. The W indicator is a violet arc, with slight adjustments to match the skin aesthetic. Her E retains this violet, and is consistent with the slight changes to the indicator. The corners of her ultimate have the metallic silver and gold that matches her suit. These corners also emit the light that holds down her enemy.

Strike Paladin Lucian – 1350 RP

“Lucian is the ace pilot of the Z01-Orion, assigned to the inaugural mission of Strike Team Hyperion: reclaiming the experimental X01-Butterfly from its turncoat thief, Kai’Sa. He may not always agree with Commander Camille’s methods, or her morality, but they both know that rogue exosuits in the wrong hands would spell disaster for the galaxy.”

Strike Paladin Lucian’s main color is red, which is evident in his outer coating as well as his wings that are similar to Cyber Halo Janna’s. She is faintly visible in the background of the splash, too. We get a closeup of Lucian’s blasters, which are visibly uneven (due to lore reasons), and seem to be passively emitting light. He also wears a pointy earpiece on either side, and with his glowing eyes, he almost looks like an elf.

In-game, Strike Paladin Lucian is red and yellow, due to his blasters’ size and cape. His normal attacks gradient from green to red, much like his wings on the splash art. His Q works the other way around, with the indicator being red and the actual ability being green. This theme carries over to his W, which fires a red projectile and explodes into the gradient. This also leaves a Steel Valkyrie mark on the enemies hit. The dash from E leaves behind a red trail. The bullets from the ultimate ability are practically just enlarged normal attacks.

Armored Titan Nasus – 1350 RP

“Nasus is Strike Team Hyperion’s intelligence officer. His exosuit, the S02-Anubis, is a new model of power armor that offers increased durability, energy-siphoning power cells, and access to in-depth analysis tech for processing mission-critical information. He will see Hyperion succeed; if they don’t, there’s no telling what destruction rogue exo-pilots may wreak.”

Armored Titan Nasus is mainly blue, which is consistent all throughout his wings, as well as his staff. Funnily enough, it’s quite difficult to locate his head at first glance, as his chest is also glowing bright blue which overshadows his small pointy head.

In-game, Armored Titan Nasus is mainly silver. There’s not much room for particles in Nasus’ abilities, but his staff does change its glow from blue to orange when his Q attack is ready. When casting W, a Steel Valkyrie mark appears briefly on the withered enemy, followed by a blue-green halo around them to indicate the slow. The E has the same blue-green on the ground, with an orange glow around it. The Steel Valkyrie mark is faintly visible in the middle. When ulted, Nasus changes his color motif from green to orange, aside from getting a blue-green circle around him.

Cyber Halo Janna – 1350 RP

“An experiment from RSM’s R&D division, Janna is the only successful use of an android to pilot an exosuit in history. Perhaps it’s because she looks so human that most forget the gusts of “wind” she commands are actually a fleet of nanobots connected directly to both the X09-Zephyr as well as her central processing core.”

Cyber Halo Janna is quite the green entity in her splash art. Her staff has a semi-circle at the end, with three translucent spikes protruding. Her wings are made of the same material, with each wing being divided in three portions. This part of her is faintly reminiscent of Overwatch’s Mercy’s wings. She has an orange visor, and she seems to be floating thanks to small rockets on her belt.

Strike Paladin Lucian is faintly visible in the background.

In-game, Cyber Halo Janna is still green, but in a way that doesn’t make her camouflage with the Summoners’ Rift.

The tornado from her Q is mostly the same, albeit green and have two small jets revolving around the edge. When her W is ready, a small turbine will be revolving around Janna, which she sends out upon cast. The shield from E has the same green hue, with a gold lining that has the Steel Valkyrie motif on it. Her ultimate shares the same motif, and she is in the middle holding her staff high and wings unfolded, with the Steel Valkyrie logo below her.

Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition

“Always a breath of fresh air in the fashion world, Janna took a risk working with a new designer for her high-tech red carpet look. That risk was well worth it: the future of fashion is here, and it’s looking bright.”

In the splash art, Cyber Halo Janna changes her color from green to a crystalline blue and purple. Her staff has also changed forms, now gaining a more crystalline look. Behind her, four jets leave behind a trail indicating her wind abilities as she sits atop a pillar.

Janna becomes much more contrasted from the map in this Prestige Edition version compared to the base Cyber Halo Janna. Her hair is very eye catching, as the blue and purple color stands out from the map’s moss green and brown earth.

Her normal attacks resemble comets, and her tornado is now blue. The little turbine from W is now also crystalline, and leaves a purple trail behind as it goes on its way to hit the enemy. The shield is almost gray with a tinge of blue and also boasts a different insignia at the bottom. This new insignia carries over to the ultimate, and more different symbols appear under her. She raises her wand during the ultimate animation, and it looks much pointier compared to the base Cyber Halo. The light given to her by a projector of some sorts is also more visible.

These Steel Valkyrie skins are expected to release on League of Legends Patch 12.16. For more League of Legends news, click here.