After months of anticipation, the 2023 NFL Draft is just over a week away. By now, there are hundreds of mock drafts out there, and fans are beginning to have a pretty good idea of which players will go where. However, it’s important to remember that mock drafts are just opinions, well-informed opinions, but still opinions nonetheless. For all we know, NFL teams could have a completely different view of the draft than we do. Ultimately, only time will tell just how close our predictions are to reality.

Many teams could throw a curveball into this draft, and one of them is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers hold the 17th overall pick smack dab in the middle of the first round, meaning that the board is wide open for him. Perhaps Pittsburgh could surprise us all and pick a player that few saw coming. With that said, here are three sneaky options the Steelers could take at the No. 17 overall pick.

3. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

At one point in time, many saw Trenton Simpson as an easy first-round pick, possibly even going in the top half of the round. He has fallen down draft boards a bit since then, though, with most having him in the second round, but some still have him as a late first-round pick. However, this year’s linebacker class is pretty underwhelming, and Simpson may be the best of the bunch.

In three years at Clemson, including two as a full-time starter, Simpson racked up 164 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He has impressed in the pre-draft process too, running a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Combine followed by a good showing at his Pro Day. As it turns out, the Steelers need a linebacker, and have taken notice of Simpson.

According to Josh Carney of Steelers Depot, who had Pittsburgh taking Simpson at this position in his mock draft, Mike Tomlin took Simpson out to dinner ahead of his Pro Day. Carney also adds that the Steelers need a coverage linebacker, and Simpson could fill that need.

2. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

On the other hand, the 2023 cornerback class is incredibly deep. Several cornerbacks are consensus first round picks, and many of them could go in the top half of the round. Some of those corners include Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

By contrast, Cam Smith is in the tier of corners that are debatably first-rounders, but aren’t sure bets to get picked on Day 1. There was a time where Smith was a first-rounder in most mock drafts, but that perception has become much less common lately. However, Smith still has a solid chance to be a first-rounder, and Pittsburgh is a potential landing spot for him.

Right now, cornerback is one of, if not the biggest need for Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed Patrick Peterson in free agency, but he’ll be 33 this season and has a ton of mileage on him. The rest of the group, which includes the likes of Akhello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace, leaves plenty of room for improvement.

Other corners will probably go before Smith, but even then, he could be a good option for the Pittsburgh. Jacob Schyvnick of FanSided had the Steelers taking Smith at this spot, writing “Cam Smith tested well in Indy at the combine, and his 2021 film shows a player with skills in man and zone, and the ball production to boot. Smith can form a great duo with Patrick Peterson and learn a ton from him.” With cornerback being such a big need, Smith could be donning a Steelers uniform very soon.

1. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

The reason why cornerback isn’t far and away Pittsburgh’s biggest need is because of their offensive line. The Steelers have had problems up front for a while now, which has badly hurt their offense on many occasions. Adding former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency is a good start, but the tackle positions still need work.

Fortunately for the Steelers, this offensive tackle class is excellent. The top three tackles, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, and Georgia’s Broderick Jones, will probably be off the board by the time the Steelers are on the clock. However, there are still other great options such as Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison, and Ohio State’s Dawand Jones. Most seem to have Jones below Wright and Harrison, but the Steelers might think differently.

What sets Jones apart is his unreal size, clocking in at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. He’s definitely still a work in progress, but his size alone makes him such an intriguing prospect. The 33rd team projected the Steelers to take Jones at 17th and wrote “This is a perfect fit for this city and this team. Dawand Jones is a giant of a man that can move the line and create a new line of scrimmage. He has the length to ride speed rushers up the field and has good enough movement skills to adjust and move his feet.”

After years of offensive line struggles, a physical freak like Jones could be just what the doctor ordered for Pittsburgh.