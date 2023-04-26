The Pittsburgh Steelers have several different directions they can go in this year for the NFL Draft. The two most recognized needs for the Steelers are at offensive line and defensive back. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the best overall prospects in this year’s draft class, and he plays a position the Steelers have a need for.

It is possible that Johnson will fall in the draft, particularly if there is a run on defensive backs and if some team reaches for Hendon Hooker or another quarterback. If Johnson falls is available when the Steelers are on the clock with the 17th pick, he should be the top player on their board. Here are three reasons this makes the most sense for the Steelers.

This is an investment in Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett has the potential to be the long-term solution at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Pickett missed multiple games last season due to concussions. And he was often under pressure when he was on the field. If Paris Johnson Jr. slides, he presents a pick worthy of a top-10 selection that fills a need at a premium position. That makes this pick a no-brainer.

A quarterback who takes too many hits will eventually start to feel the pressure too early, disrupting his ability to orchestrate his team’s offense. In my opinion, this is one of the most likely culprits if Pickett ends up busting. Another likely culprit would be early retirement due to injuries.

By securing Pickett’s blindside for the next decade, this draft pick is as much an investment in Kenny Pickett as Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future as it is an investment in Johnson or the offensive line. Acquiring a franchise quarterback is one of the toughest challenges for any professional sports team. If the Steelers believe that they have their franchise guy in Pickett, then it is time to build around him. This means giving him protection up front, particularly on his blindside.

Dan Moore Jr. is good depth but not a starter

Dan Moore Jr. is a quality football player, but he is at his best as a high-end backup player. At the very least, he cannot be protecting a quarterback’s blindside. This is where Paris Johnson comes in as a franchise player at a premium position. Johnson would immediately be an above-average starting left tackle in the NFL. And I wouldn’t be surprised if in his prime he gets close to top-10 or even top-5 status.

Johnson is good in both the run game and pass game

Johnson is an anchor in the pass game and a bully in the run game who will help clear lanes for running back Najee Harris. Not only will this provide immediate benefits in terms of production, but it will also lead to a significantly more balanced offense. Johnson has the athleticism to both mirror pass rushers in space while also getting to the second level in the run game, picking up linebackers and staying with blocks to allow Harris and the other backs to break free for long runs.

One key aspect to successful offenses in today’s game is having it balanced. This allows offensive coordinators to keep opponents on their toes because you can beat them in many ways. Johnson’s ability to dominate in both run blocking and pass protection will improve all aspects of Pittsburgh’s offense. This will make them less predictable and therefore more difficult to defend.

If opposing defenses have to worry about the offensive line firing off the ball and creating running lanes for Harris and company while also worrying about Pickett sitting back in the pocket and picking apart their defense, it will be that much more difficult to defend against either style of offense. There are many offensive lineman that are elite in one aspect of the game but struggle in the other. Johnson is a well-rounded prospect that is elite in both pass blocking and run blocking. This will make him an incredible asset to the Steelers offense for many years to come.