The Pittsburgh Steelers are conducting minicamp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. An area of focus for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers is the running game. The Steelers finished fourth-to-last in the NFL last season.

Pittsburgh is expected to start Najee Harris at running back, but an HBCU rookie named Alfonzo Graham is turning heads in practice.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner has been impressed thus far.

“He's explosive,” Faulkner said. “He's got a quick start. He can get to speed quick. He's smart. He's got a skillset in terms as a receiver. He's got a lot to learn.”

Faulkner is encouraged by Graham's trajectory. He could add depth behind the third-year standout Harris.

“That guy gets better every single day because he’s getting coached with detail and those things.” Faulkner said. “And so if we just continue to build on that, you might have something there.”

Graham is a 5-foot-9, 180 pound undrafted free agent from Morgan State University in Baltimore. He rushed for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also caught 14 passes for 85 yards and had 73 kick return yards.

The Bears finished fourth in the MEAC with a record of 2-3 in conference and 4-7 overall. One of 33 undrafted rookies invited to camp, Graham is a big fan of Tomlin's coaching style.

“Coach Tomlin is that guy, man. I don’t even know how to explain it. He’s just that guy. He’s just a good, genuine person, a good spirit, a good soul. He makes you want to come to work every day for him. So it’s just great.”

He spoke recently about his willingness to help the Steelers in any way possible.

“Yes. I used to play gunner,” Graham said.

“I can play gunner. I can run down on kickoff. I’m not afraid to tackle. I can bring many different things anywhere on special teams. I feel like I can fit and contribute to the team and make a highlight play. It doesn’t really matter to me. Any way that can help the team improve and win and go get a Super Bowl, I’m down to do it. I would love to be a returner and be able to score touchdowns, but I wouldn’t mind actually blocking for the returner, either.