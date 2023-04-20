Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward is having absolutely none of former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn’s criticism of Ohio State star CJ Stroud before the draft. Quinn, a former first round NFL Draft pick, cited Stroud’s alleged ‘ghosting’ of Peyton and Eli Manning’s Passing Academy as something that will “set up alarms for people.”

Quinn took all sorts of heat from former players Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III. Now, he’s hearing it from a current player- and three-time All-Pro in Heyward.

The Steelers defender took to Twitter and called Quinn’s criticism of Stroud “beyond dumb.”

“To use a no show at a passing camp as an excuse for why a player would be devalued is beyond dumb. CHECK YOUR FACTS.”

Moments before that, the Steelers star fired off another tweet with the words “Character issues”, as well as a winking and laughing face emoji.

It’s entirely possible that Heyward is talking about Stroud still, though he also could be referring to another top NFL Draft prospect in Jalen Carter, who has had a bevy of off-field issues come to light.

Most importantly, Heyward believes it’s flat-out ridiculous that Stroud would be judged for something like no-showing a passing camp.

On top of that, the Steelers star referred to the fact that the Stroud rumor claimed by Quinn is not true.

Clearly, the Steelers veteran defender has seen a lot in the league- and is looking out for these NFL Draft prospects.

He isn’t about to let false narratives waylay Stroud’s career before it’s even begun.