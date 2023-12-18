After a controversial hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the NFL has suspended Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee will be suspended for the rest of the season after a brutal hit he landed on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the second quarter of last Saturday's game according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The NFL is suspending Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the season and any possible playoff games for this hit on Michael Pittman Jr, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/6VZgiMh1fv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

With 8 minutes and 43 seconds left of the first half, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew went down the field to Pittman, but as he was diving to make the catch, Kazee went down and landed a gruesome hit on the receiver. The NFL thought the hit was so bad that it was worth Kazee receiving a suspension that keeps him out for the rest of the season as the Steelers are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

According to a press release sent by the NFL, “Damontae Kazee of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been suspended without pay for the remainder of the regular season and any potential postseason games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.”