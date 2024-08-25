Mike Tomlin is not the most lucky head coach when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. They still have not resolved their quarterback conundrum between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson after the NFL Preseason. Now, it looks like the glaring issue moving forward would be their trenches. They already lost Troy Fautanu. Now, it looks like Dylan Cook will also be away from the team for some time.

Dylan Cook is set to miss several weeks due to a foot injury, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. A lot of fans were already skeptical as to why the Steelers and Mike Tomlin did not field the second-string lineman when they went up against the Detroit Lions for their final NFL Preseason game. They finally have their answer because of this huge injury update. However, the Steelers did not release any sort of information when it comes to the reason for the injury.

As of the moment, the Steelers' depth at the right tackle position is so depleted. In fact, Coach Tomlin's squad is down to only one true right tackle. Devery Hamilton is the sole lineman who has not experienced any injuries yet. So, he will be a staple when it comes to protecting either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields when their Week 1 action starts against the Atlanta Falcons.

How have the depleted Steelers been in the NFL Preseason?

Well, they have been struggling and there are obvious signs of it. In their matchups against the Lions, Houston Texans, and Buffalo Bills, they could not score more than 20 points. As a result, Coach Tomlin and his squad could not notch a single win-column entry throughout the NFL Preseason.

The Steelers' head honcho did offer some critical evaluation when it comes to how they've been playing after their loss to the Bills. He also did posit that the Steelers faithful need not panic this early into their campaign.

“I was really up-front with the group about it in that regard, that can't be a problem for us. We've got to be better than we were tonight in that area. You know, still not what we're looking for. It was better in some areas but still JV in too many others. It's somewhat of an incomplete study because you just don't get a chance to see them operate or us operate or us establish rhythm and personality when you're not winning possessions,” the Steelers coach said.

Will they turn things around after a tough preseason run?