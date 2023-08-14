The Pittsburgh Steelers have been really strong in the NFL for a while. They've got a good team and have done well. In fact, coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season yet with the Steelers. However, as we get closer to the 2023 NFL season, two players might not keep their starting positions. Allen Robinson II and James Daniels are important players for the Steelers, but they have to do look over their shoulders as some guys' stocks are rising. In this article, we'll look at how they've been playing, what the team might do in the upcoming season, and how these changes could affect the Steelers' success.

How the Pittsburgh Steelers Did in the 2022 NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers did okay in the 2022 NFL season. They won 9 games and lost 8, but they didn't make it to the playoffs. They got better as the season went on, winning games against teams with similar records by about 7.5 points per game in the second part of the season. However, they also started not so great. The Steelers' defense had some trouble during the season, but they did really well in a game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. Even with these improvements, there were still several things that didn't go so well for the Steelers in 2022, like problems with their offensive line and wide receivers.

Now we will look at the two Steelers first-stringers who might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Allen Robinson II

One player who might lose his starting spot is Allen Robinson II. He's known for being really good at catching the ball, and he came in from the Rams pretty highly touted. Lately, however, he hasn't been doing as well as some may have hoped. Additionally, some younger players are doing better. There are lots of wide receivers on the Steelers' team, so Robinson has to do well in training camp to keep his starting position. Speaking of which, Calvin Austin III is a new player who might take his spot if Robinson doesn't step up.

Austin is super fast, and people have been wondering if his speed will work in the NFL. Well, in his first NFL preseason game, he showed that it does. The Steelers made sure to use him a lot in their offense, and he did great. He had the most rushing yards, receiving yards, and the longest plays in the game. His touchdown in the third quarter was longer than any play a Steelers wide receiver made in almost 50 games. Austin is a small guy, but his speed helps him beat defenders and make big plays. If Robinson isn't careful, Austin could slide into his WR3 spot on the depth chart.

2. James Daniels

Another player who might not start anymore is guard James Daniels. He's an important part of the Steelers offensive line and has been reliable. However, the Steelers got new young offensive linemen from the off-season, so now Daniels may have to fight to keep his starting spot. He needs to show that he's good, stay healthy, and do better than the new guys in training camp.

Nate Herbig is one of the new guys who might take Daniels' spot. He just signed a two-year deal with the Steelers and started 28 of his last 44 games. He has seen action for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. Herbig is slightly bigger than Daniels and may just slide into the starting o-line unit if he continues strong performances at training camp. Herbig did play extensively in the Steelers' preseason game against Tampa Bay. Right now, reports have come in that he has shoulder issues, but we're hoping those won't be significant.

The Future of the Team

Looking forward to the 2023 NFL season, the Steelers have good things and tough things ahead. They have a team with experienced players and some young talent. However, they also have things they need to fix to keep doing well. The Steelers' success depends on how they handle changes, bring in new players, and make smart choices about who plays. If they make the right changes and work well together, they could go far in the playoffs and even have a chance at winning it all.

As the Steelers get ready for the 2023 NFL season, they have a big decision to make about who starts. Allen Robinson II and James Daniels, two important players, might not keep their starting spots. The Steelers did okay in 2022, but they need to make some changes to be even better. With a strong team and a competitive spirit, the Steelers can make smart choices and set themselves up for success. The training camp will show what happens to Robinson, Daniels, and the whole team. Fans are excited to see what's next, and the Steelers need to make hard choices to stay a top team in the NFL.