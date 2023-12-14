Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Alex Highsmith is now probable to play in Week 15, no longer in concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is now expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, after entering concussion protocol in Week 14, per Burt Lauten at Steelers Communications. Highsmith left the game against the New England Patriots with a neck injury and did not return. He recently met with a neurological consultant and has since been cleared off protocol.

There hasn't been official word on whether Highmsith will be available, but it's likely that he'll suit up. The Steelers can't afford any more tough losses as they hold on tight to playoff hopes. They're currently the No. 3 team in the AFC North, riding a two-game losing streak.

The Steelers didn't hit a rough patch in their schedule, they lost two games to some of the worst teams in the NFL. Both the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals rank at the bottom of the league in terms of record, yet both were able to claw out victories against Pittsburgh.

Highsmith and the defense need to turn up the heat if they want any chance at competing in the playoffs. The Steelers have been abysmal on offense throughout the entire year and they're now playing without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. They shouldn't expect much from the offense, so most of the highlighted production needs to come on the other side of the ball.

Pittsburgh's defensive line has been banged up through practice this week, with Highsmith and star T.J. Watt recovering. Both are vital pieces to the Steelers' success. Highsmith's availability moved from questionable to probable during his recent checkup.