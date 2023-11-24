With a crucial AFC North matchup with Cincinnati coming up, the Steelers got two key injury updates on George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers season has been one marked by never-before-seen statistical anomalies, the firing of their offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and questions about the competency of Kenny Pickett, but in traditional Mike Tomlin fashion, the Steelers continue to win in the face of all of this adversity. At 6-4, Pittsburgh is still right in the thick of the AFC Playoff race, but with only seven games remaining in the season, the Steelers need to keep finding ways to win games, and staying healthy down the stretch will be a key part of that.

The Steelers have already been hit hard by injuries this season. Keanu Neal, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander were three starters on the Pittsburgh defense who currently reside on the IR, and while the latest injury update out of the Steel City does provide some good news for the Steelers offense, the defense got dealt another blow, per a tweet from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is out again Sunday, while WR George Pickens (shin) fully participated today and is good to go against the #Bengals.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn't played in a game since the end of October due to a hamstring injury, and his presence has been sorely missed. A three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick entered the season with some Defensive Player of the Year buzz after finishing tenth in the voting last season, the highest of any Safety in the league.

George Pickens hasn't missed a game all season, but he's been missing in action in a few games already. With the shake-up of the Steelers offensive coaching staff, it'll be interesting to see if Pickens gets more involved in the offense. After three 100-yard performances in the first six games of the season, Pickens has since averaged 26 yards per game in the last four contests.

The silver lining for Pittsburgh as they head into Sunday: the task of going into Cincinnati and coming out with a win gets a whole lot easier when Jake Browning is starting in place of Joe Burrow.