Andy Russell, an underrated but vitally important member of the iconic Pittsburgh Steelers' “Steel Curtain” defense, has passed away at the age of 82. While he was not there for the entirety of the team's dynastic run in the 1970s, the former linebacker is still immortalized in franchise history.
Russell was selected in the 6th round of the 1963 NFL Draft and played his whole 11-year career with Pittsburgh, missing the 1964 and 1965 seasons due to military service. He earned four total All-Pro selections and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, illustrating exactly why the Steelers inducted him into their Hall of Honor and awarded him a prestigious place on their all-time team.
His impact on the field– 38 sacks, 18 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries in 168 games– and the connection he built with the fans is permanently embedded in the city and its culture, but perhaps more important, was the affect he had on those who knew him personally.
“He came to us and was immediately a leader — same thing as in college and same thing as in the military,” current owner Art Rooney II told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I heard the Steelers were looking for a captain of the team, and maybe it was the center [Ray] Mansfield who said, ‘Hey, Andy’s a captain.’ He always gave 100 percent.”
Andy Russell helped pave the way for the Steelers icons to come
Russell endured plenty of losing and mediocrity on the gridiron before Pittsburgh was able to build an intimidating defense around him. When future Pro Football Hall of Famers arrived, No. 34 was not territorial in the least. In fact, he went out of his way to help mentor them.
“It’s one thing to have a coach, but a guy who’s playing the other linebacker {position} telling me about the things you have to look for and so forth was so helpful to me,” Russell's former teammate and fellow franchise great Jack Ham said. “And he didn't have to do that as one of those seasoned veterans, but he took time to do that with me, and I will always be indebted to him for that.”
Everything all came together in 1974, with the Steelers winning their first Super Bowl in team history against the Minnesota Vikings. They ran it back the following year and morphed into arguably the greatest dynasty of all-time. Russell's 93-yard touchdown in the 1975 AFC Divisional Round was the longest return score in NFL history, a record that stood until Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard broke it last year.
Andy Russell retired after 1976, missing out on two more championships at the end of the decade, but he helped lay the foundation of one of football's most revered institutions. When fans wave their Terrible Towels this September and beyond, hopefully they will remember one of the men who first instilled such pride in the Black and Gold Nation.