The team hopes a change in perspective —and practice squad reinforcements, can help them stave off the Colts Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling with injuries at linebacker heading into a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The team made a roster move Friday, hoping to add some much-needed depth at that position, promoting Kyron Johnson from their practice squad.

The transaction was reported Friday by SI's Stephen Thompson.

Outside linebacker Elandon Roberts is questionable for the game in Indianapolis with a groin injury, while middle linebacker and defensive leader T.J. Watt remains in concussion protocol.

Steelers' inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander are out with season-ending injuries.

The Steelers enter Saturday's game with the 21st-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed per game with 344.8. They have allowed 25 touchdowns this year.

“One thing is we can't be fragile,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on this week's Colts matchup last week. “Indy's gonna make some plays. It is gonna be a tough and competitive game, and we can't let recent events quell us or take away from our fight. We gotta be really solid. We gotta be mentally tough. We gotta smile in the face of adversity. Those are things we value all the time, but based on a couple of recent performances, we can't take that for granted.”

24-year-old Kyron Johnson was a sixth-round pick (181st overall) out of Kansas by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's been active for two games since joining the Steelers in October but has yet to make a contribution on the field. Johnson has eight career tackles, each coming during his brief tenure with the Eagles.