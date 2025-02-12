When Aaron Rodgers signed with the New York Jets, people instantly viewed the team as a playoff contender. However, it is clear that Rodgers is well past his prime. His stint with the Jets failed miserably as they remained one of the worst teams in football. Now, the Jets are moving on, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been discussed as a potential landing spot. It's safe to say that Steelers safety DeShon Elliott does not want Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are the betting favorites to land Aaron Rodgers, and DeShon Elliott made his thoughts on the matter known with a comment on a post that shared the betting lines.

“Leave his a** at the retirement home,” Elliot said in the comment.

Rodgers is now 41, and he isn't getting any younger. It was abundantly clear that he can't do the things that made him one of the best players in the NFL, but it's looking like he is going to keep trying. If he ends up with the Steelers, he is going to have to prove himself to Elliott.

Last season, the Steelers were anchored by two quarterbacks that were signed in the offseason as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both saw the field in Pittsburgh. Fields was the starter at the beginning of the season, but when Wilson had recovered from an injury, he got the nod.

The Steelers had a solid season with Wilson as their starter as they were able to make a run to the playoffs, but if they want to take the next step, they are going to need better QB play. Wilson looked better than he did in Denver, but like Rodgers, he can't do a lot of the things that once made him so great.

So, is the answer to the QB predicament in Pittsburgh to sign Aaron Rodgers? Probably not. He didn't look good on the Jets, and at the age of 41, it's silly to expect that to change. Still, there's a chance that this move happens.