The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Russell Wilson era officially got underway with a dominant win over the New York Jets on Sunday night in Week 7. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the difficult decision to start the veteran over Justin Fields despite the Steelers starting out 4-2 with Wilson sidelined. On Monday, Pittsburgh made another important roster decision, albeit one with far less fanfare.

The Steelers elevated cornerback CJ Henderson from the practice squad, signing him to the team’s active roster, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. Henderson was apparently “in demand” for teams in need of secondary depth so Pittsburgh signed him to ensure he stays with the organization and doesn’t get poached by another franchise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Henderson with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida. After a season with the Jaguars, the CB was traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the next three seasons. Prior to the 2024 season, Henderson signed with the Houston Texans but he was released in August. The Steelers then signed the former first-rounder to their practice squad.

Steelers add secondary depth by signing corner CJ Henderson

Henderson has yet to get on the field this season. In 49 games played from 2020-2023 he produced 172 combined tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack and 16 passes defended. He’s expected to function as depth for the Steelers, however, cornerback Donte Jackson went down with a shoulder injury against the Jets on Sunday. If he’s unable to play or is limited in Week 8, Henderson could see the field.

The Steelers improved to 5-2 with their Week 7 victory. Tomlin received his share of criticism for changing quarterbacks in the midst of a successful season. And, at times, it appeared Pittsburgh wasn’t ready to move on from Fields. However, Tomlin pulled the trigger, naming Wilson the starter and it immediately paid dividends.

The Steelers thrashed the Jets 37-15 on Sunday night, with Wilson looking like his old Pro Bowl self after shaking off some rust in the first quarter. Pittsburgh is currently in first place in the AFC North. The Steelers will get another primetime game in Week 8 when they take on the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football.