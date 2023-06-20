The AFC North once again projects to be one of the most stacked and compelling divisions in the NFL ahead of the 2023-24 season. Eyes will inevitably be glued to the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens due to their star quarterbacks, and Deshaun Watson's first full season with the Cleveland Browns is bound to generate buzz. But one cannot overlook the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although they may not be flashy or have a proven top signal-caller in young Kenny Pickett (not yet anyway), the Steelers are always in the mix for a playoff spot. The team nearly snuck in at the end of last season after finding their form. The organization does not intend to surprise anyone going into this year, though. A leap forward is expected for one of the most enduring and prestigious football traditions in all the land.

That entails constructing a roster not just on the backs of superstar talent like TJ Watt but also adding the necessary amount of roster depth. Enter veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who signed a one-year contract with the Steelers Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The former member of the Chicago Bears, and most recently the Atlanta Falcons, brings with him a ton of experience and 293 combined tackles to a franchise that is clearly intent on doubling-down on its defensive identity. Kwiatkoski was selected in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia and became a reliable presence for the Bears. His career 2019-20 season, which included three sacks, 76 total tackles, eight for loss and a safety, earned him a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh has a solid linebacking core, but depth is always essential in this league. Nick Kwiatkoski should be able to find a viable role in new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin's system, but he can also contribute on special teams. Assuming Watt lines up for all or most of the season and the other complementary pieces just fulfill their role, the Steelers defense can cause plenty of trouble for opposing offenses. This move gives them even more flexibility.