Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is entering the final season of the four-year contract he inked with the team back in 2020, and if you ask him, he’d want to continue playing for the team that drafted him.

“I love being here, being part of this team. This organization is amazing, being part of the defense is amazing and the fans are awesome, Alex Highsmith said during an appearance on the House of Yinzer podcast (h/t Heavy). “Mr. [Art] Rooney [II], Omar [Khan], coach [Mike] Tomlin. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had. It’s just awesome being able to play for him.”

Of course, while the desire to be with the Steelers is there for Alex Highsmith, his future with the team beyond the 2023 NFL season will come down to whether the team will come up with an offer that will satisfy him enough to continue donning Pittsburgh colors.

“We’ll see you know. God’s got a plan with it all. I’ll trust in him the whole way. But I do love it here and I love the fans — Steelers Nation as a whole is great,” Highsmith said.

Alex Highsmith is coming off his best season so far in the NFL. In 17 games played in 2022, he collected 14.5 sacks, more than double what he had in his first two seasons in the league. He also recorded 63 total tackles in 2022, while appearing in a career-high 88 percent of defensive snaps for the Steelers, which ranked 10th overall with 20.4 points allowed per game.

The Steelers took Highsmith in the third round (102nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.