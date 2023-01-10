By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith offered his apology while speaking to reporters Monday to anyone who was offended by the on-field celebration he and his teammates did after he sacked Deshaun Watson in last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at home (via Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette).

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional]. Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never, ever would do that.

‘I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,’ he continued. ‘When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses.

Highsmith could not have been that insensitive to intentionally be part of such a celebration just six days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin’s life was saved on the field after receiving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Highsmith will just have to learn from it and be much more aware of his actions going forward, which can be said about Steelers defensive end Demarvin Leal, who was the one who fake-pumped Highsmith’s chest during the celebration.

The Steelers caught the ire of the internet for that ill-advised celebration, which took away some of the fun from the Steelers’ 28-14 win over the Browns. Highsmith finished that game with 2.5 sacks and two tackles for losses.

The Steelers concluded their 2022 NFL campaign with a 9-8 record — a bit of a consolation for having missed the playoff cut for the first time in three seasons.