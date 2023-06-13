Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on Monday, expressing his sadness over the passing of longtime sports media personality Stan Savran.

The statement was tweeted and is as follows:

“Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon, and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran,” Rooney said in the statement. “He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally.”

Savran, who was 76, died on Sunday after a battle with lung cancer. He was a fixture in Pittsburgh sports media for over 40 years, working as a sports anchor for KDKA-TV, a sports talk show host on KDKA-AM, and a host of the long-running sports show Savran on Sportsbeat on Fox Sports Pittsburgh.

Savran was a beloved figure in Pittsburgh, and his passing was met with sadness and tributes from across the city. He was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Pittsburgh Pirates Media Wall of Fame in 2017. He is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

In addition to his work in sports media, Savran was also a tireless advocate for the Pittsburgh community. He was a member of the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Pirates Charities and the Pittsburgh Steelers Foundation. He also volunteered his time at several local charities, including the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

Savran's legacy will be one of service to the Pittsburgh community. “He was truly one of a kind and will be missed, but always remembered,” Art Rooney said in the statement.