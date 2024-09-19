Following Justin Fields' second-straight start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team is undefeated. While the defense has played up to its usual standard, the offense has been on the same page. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith made quite the comparison about the former Chicago Bears quarterback.



Smith said that the offense is like a “start-up company” but can lean on their defense for now, according to Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach makes a point about the offense. The Steelers are 26th in the NFL in points per game with 15.5. However, the defense has shined, only allowing eight points per game. That metric is the second-best throughout the entire league.

Even Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't too pleased with the offense. Tomlin commented on Fields's lack of downfield throws in the Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos. Regardless, they can't complain about the results, as the Steelers are at the top of the AFC North division. Especially with starter Russell Wilson missing the first two games, the efficiency is there.

Can Justin Fields show Arthur Smith more explosive plays?

Fields is more than capable of making plays with both his arm and legs. In 2023, he had a career year with the Bears in multiple categories. A career-high passing yards, average yards per attempt, and passing yards per game. His efficiency sky-rocketed in his final season in the Windy City. After Fields was traded to the Steelers, he was expected to sit behind Wilson for at least one season.

While Wilson has been sidelined, Fields led Pittsburgh to two gritty wins. The first coming against the Atlanta Falcons. Although they only scored through field goals, he played mistake-free football. He didn't give up any turnovers in that game. Fast forward to the Broncos, Fields played well but played very conservatively. He threw 13-for-20, with 117 yards and one touchdown.

Regardless of how the offense looks, there have been minimal, to no mistakes. Smith loved how aware his quarterback has been playing in his first two starts with the Steelers.

“Justin is playing very smart football … what has been encouraging to me has been his pocket presence,” Smith said, via Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show.

The Steelers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 3's in-state clash. Pittsburgh will hope to extend its undefeated streak to three games while the Eagles are hoping to avoid consecutive losses.