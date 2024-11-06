The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. The team went in a completely new direction at quarterback this year, moving on from former first round pick Kenny Pickett and bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With Wilson sidelined by a calf injury, Fields led the team to a 4-2 record. After head coach Mike Tomlin tapped Wilson to start at QB, the team kept on winning.

Now 6-2 and in first place in the AFC North, the Steelers appear to be legitimate contenders. But not everyone is a believer. Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has some doubts about his old squad. “I can’t put the Steelers in the same category as Baltimore or the Bills yet,” Roethlisberger said, per Troy Montgomery of Steelers Depot.

“They need to go out in this next stretch of games where they have Washington coming in, and I think it’s Baltimore… They have a stretch where if they go out and show that they can beat these teams, these true contenders… if they can go show that they belong, I’ll move them up my list. But right now, I have them at four or five in the AFC,” Roethlisberger added.

The Steelers take on the surprisingly strong Washington Commanders, led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels, in Week 10. In Week 11, Pittsburgh will play the Ravens, kicking off four straight divisional matchups. The next two weeks should provide a better understanding of the Steelers’ status in the AFC. Pittsburgh is on a three-game winning streak but those victories have come against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets and the New York Giants – not exactly a murderers’ row of NFL talent.

Can Russell Wilson make the Steelers contenders?

Much of the Steelers’ success this season will come down to Wilson’s play. The team struggled with its decision to change starting quarterbacks. When Wilson was finally healthy, the Steelers didn’t appear ready to move on from Fields. But ultimately Tomlin made the call and Wilson has been better than expected. He even set a franchise record for passing yardage over a quarterback’s first two starts.

Still, it’s hard to forget the shell of Wilson that was on display during two forgettable seasons with the Denver Broncos. If Wilson can return to his Pro Bowl form, the team is capable of making a postseason run. However, with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen all competing within the conference, Pittsburgh can’t afford a drop off at quarterback.

The Steelers landed Mike Williams in a trade with the Jets, adding much needed depth at receiver behind George Pickens. While Williams didn’t pan out with New York, he’s the perfect number two receiver for Wilson. Williams built a reputation as one of the league’s top contested catch receivers during his seven years with the Chargers. Perhaps his addition to the WR corps will elevate the offense.

The Steelers have an opportunity to make a statement on Sunday when the team heads to Washington to play the 7-2 Commanders.