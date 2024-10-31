The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Despite losing QB Russell Wilson for multiple weeks to start the year, Pittsburgh is 6-2 heading into Week 9. They are also sitting atop the AFC North standings. This has some fans hoping the team will make a trade at the deadline and acquire more talent at wide receiver. One Steelers legend does not think this will happen.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dumped cold water on the idea of Pittsburgh trading for Rams WR Cooper Kupp. He explained that Kupp likely does not want to join the Steelers on the most recent episode of his Footbahlin podcast.

“It would be a dream come true, but I don't think it's realistic,” Roethlisberger said. “You're not gonna bring a No. 1 into this situation. I don't think Cooper Kupp would want to come here. He's only played three games, but through three games, 23 catches, almost 200 yards, two touchdowns.”

Roethlisberger believes that Kupp would not receive as much attention in Pittsburgh's offense, which may make them an unattractive option for Kupp.

“Right now, we've played eight, and he'd be No. 4 on our team in receiving in less than half the games,” Roethlisberger said. “George Pickens has got 35 catches, he's only 12 behind, he doesn't want to come here and catch the ball three or four times a game.”

Roethlisberger may be correct on this part. However, it is entirely possible that the Steelers adjust their offense in the event that they acquire Kupp. It is also possible that Kupp is attracted to the increased likelihood that Pittsburgh makes the playoffs with him on the team.

Regardless, it does not seem like a Kupp trade is imminent so Steelers fans should not get their hopes up.

Alex Highsmith shares eye-opening reminder amid Steelers surge

There is also a healthy amount of skepticism surrounding the other side of the ball in Pittsburgh.

Alex Highsmith addressed concerns surrounding the team's defense after Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over New York.

“We still have areas we can grow in, and we've just got to continue to get better. We can't be complacent, we can't get comfortable because we've got a lot of tough games, a lot of tough ball ahead of us,” Highsmith said on Wednesday, per Teresa Varley of steelers.com.

The Steelers allowed rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to gash them for 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on Monday. They also struggled at times to stop the Daniel Jones to Malik Nabers connection, even though it is one of the only things working for New York.

Pittsburgh's defense has a chance for a rebound performance in a Week 9 matchup against Washington.