‘Breaking us up’: Najee Harris fires stern message at critics amid Steelers’ offensive struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been one of the worst in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. That’s led to non-stop criticism from basically everyone, especially the media. Running back Najee Harris is clearly sick and tired of answering questions about the team’s inability to produce offensively, sending a blunt yet impactful message to reporters on Friday.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“I think it’s just the social media and the interviews or interviewers like you guys, not trying to put you guys in that category, you guys are just making the — just kind of breaking us apart in a way,” Harris said. “Because you guys keep asking questions like this. Like we’re at a point where we’re building right now. We’re working on it. But you guys come in here and ask questions of all the receivers and all the guys and Mitch about what is not working. That’s not how you build, and that’s not how you get better. You guys are breaking us up, and we need to find a way where we can just stay together and come together as a team and focus on what needs to matter most. Play calling . . . all that is fine. It’s just us executing. You guys keep blaming other people, it’s us in this locker room. We all need to come together and focus on what we need to improve on. Every week, every day we go out to practice. It’s not going to be perfect, but as long as the trajectory is going forward, that’s all that matters.”

Najee Harris isn’t ready to play the blame game. It’s not Mitch Trubisky or OC Matt Canada’s fault. It simply comes down to everyone failing to execute. He has a valid point. The Steelers have all the weapons to do damage, especially in their WR room with Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and George Pickens. It’s just not coming together yet.

Unfortunately, the questions aren’t going to stop. As long as Pittsburgh continues to be hopeless downfield, the heat will be on them. But, the talent is all there and it’s only a matter of time until they turn it around.

We’ll see if the Steelers can do so on Sunday against the New York Jets.