Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his wife Amy Paternoster got married last month after Steelers minicamp ended, and Pickett's teammate Cameron Heyward hilariously poked fun at him for not inviting him to his wedding on his podcast.

“I really gotta grill you first because I'm kind of mad at you,” Heyward joked, according to Noah Strackbein of All Steelers. “How did Connor [Heyward] get the invite to the wedding and I didn't?”

Kenny Pickett laughed, and explained why Connor Heyward got the invite to the wedding.

“You know Connor's my guy,” Pickett said, according to Strackbein. “Connor's my guy. He had a good time. We go back to '17. I tried to get him to go to Pitt.

Cameron Heyward went on to talk about the wedding, and the fact that his brother Connor Heyward did not invite him.

“Back to this wedding, I'm not done with this, shrimp, oysters,” Heyward said, according to Strackbein. “It was a mean setup. I still didn't get the invite. I'm pissed. What makes it even worse is Connor invited my other brother to the wedding, Corey. They both went to the wedding, and I still didn't. I'm not even my brother's first choice.”

Obviously the conversation was in jest. Heyward and Pickett are locker mates, according to Strackbein. There will undoubtedly be some more joking about it in the locker room, but it seems the friendship is not impacted.

It will be interesting to keep up with Pickett and Heyward's banter throughout training camp.