Chase Claypool posts heartfelt message for Steelers after trade to Bears

Chase Claypool bid farewell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday after getting dealt to the Chicago Bears at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. After the move was finalized, Claypool took to Instagram in order to send a message to Steelers nation and thank them for their support throughout his tenure with the team.

Via Claypool’s Instagram:

“Man.. this is one of the hardest days I can remember. I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that drafted me out of Notre Dame. I am beyond grateful for the amazing people in Pittsburgh for embracing me and the lifelong memories made. Now… back to business in the Midwest.”

Claypool was the Steelers’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected 49th overall out of Notre Dame. He’s featured in 39 games for the Steelers, scoring 12 touchdowns with 153 receptions and 2,044 yards.

With the Steelers rebuilding, Claypool was deemed surplus to requirements. The fact that the Bears were willing to offer a second-round pick (and the more valuable of Chicago’s two second-rounders at that) proved to be too good an offer for the Steelers to pass up.

The Steelers were clearly heading in a different direction from Claypool, too. The team extended the contract of Diontae Johnson and drafted George Pickens during the offseason. Josina Anderson also reported the team felt that Claypool was something of a distraction off the field.

The Bears weren’t the only team in the Chase Claypool sweepstakes. Reports indicate the Packers were on the verge of securing a trade for the Steelers WR before their NFC North rivals swooped in and beat out their offer.